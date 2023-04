The 2023 NFL Draft is being held from Thursday-Saturday, April 27th-29th in Kansas City, MO.

There are a few former Army football players that are hoping to hear their names called at some point in the draft. If they don't, there are still other opportunities to make it to the league with the first being signing as an undrafted free agent.

See which Black Knights are available for the draft below. These are the players who went through Army’s Pro Day in March.

