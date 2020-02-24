News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-24 11:43:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Army football adds ‘walk-on’ Donovon Blow out of Texas

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Cornerback Donovon Blow
Cornerback Donovon Blow

Following what is being viewed as a productive 2020 class, the Army Black Knights’ staff is still at work putting the final touches on this group. As such, the team has picked-up “walk-on” prospect...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}