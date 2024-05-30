WEST POINT, N.Y. – Kickoff times have been set for 10 of 12 games on Army's 2024 schedule, including four on national television and five on CBS Sports Network.

Today, CBS Sports and ESPN released game times and television networks, which account for 10 of Army’s 12 games, including all six home games at Michie Stadium.

The CBS announcement is highlighted by a nationally televised game for Army airing on CBS hosting rival Air Force at Michie Stadium on Nov. 2 with kickoff at 12 pm.

In the ESPN announcement, Army will travel to Temple to play a nationally televised game on ESPN on a Thursday night (Sept. 26) at 7:30 pm. It will mark back-to-back seasons playing on primetime on ESPN as Army played on a Friday night at UTSA a season ago.

Army’s other two nationally televised contests include Nov. 23 vs. Notre Dame (NBC/Peacock), announced earlier this week and the playing of the 125th Army-Navy Game, presented by USAA on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on Dec. 14.

The kickoff time for five of Army’s six home games will be at 12 pm, with the one exception being a Friday evening kickoff to begin the new season vs. Lehigh (Aug. 30). Of Army’s six home games, four will be on CBSSN, one on CBS, and one on an ESPN-owned network.

Army’s first American Athletic Conference contest at FAU (Sept. 7) will be aired on CBS Sports Network. In a corresponding move, Army will play on an ESPN network at home once this season vs. East Carolina (Oct. 19) with the network designation (ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+) coming later.

Kickoff times and television networks for Army’s away contests at Tulsa (Oct. 5) and North Texas (Nov. 9) will be announced in a 12-day window leading up to each of those games.

In July 2021, CBS Sports and Army agreed to a multi-year extension to continue their partnership through the 2028 season, keeping CBS Sports Network as the television source for Black Knights home football games.

The Black Knights are 36-8 at Michie Stadium since the 2017 season, including going unbeaten at home in 2017, 2018, and 2020.

Additionally, The American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game will air on ABC on Friday, Dec. 6 at 8 pm. It will be the 10th consecutive season that The American Championship will be televised on ABC.

Season ticket memberships, group tickets, and mini plans are now available. Single game tickets will be available to the general public on June 27.

To purchase your tickets, call 1-877-TIX-ARMY or visit www.goarmywestpoint.com/tickets.