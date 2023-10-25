



WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point has accepted an invitation to join the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in football only, beginning in the 2024 season, Mike Buddie, Director of Athletics announced.

The historic Army-Navy Game presented by USAA will continue to be played annually as a non-conference game on its standalone weekend, the second weekend in December, as Navy is also a football-only member of the AAC.

The AAC championship game, held on the first Saturday of December would create the possibility of Army and Navy playing twice if both programs finished first and second respectively in the AAC regular season. The two programs would meet in exciting fashion in the AAC championship game followed by the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA the following week.

Army football will continue its TV rights partnership with CBS Sports Network through 2028, as the exclusive home for Army’s home game schedule.

Army will also continue to play Air Force annually, preserving the battle of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy between the three service academies.

Army’s 2024 schedule, which will include a full American Athletic Conference slate, will be announced later.

“I am excited to start the next chapter of Army football. In today’s evolving collegiate athletics landscape, it is great to partner with established, respected programs to secure the future success of Army football. New NCAA rules, the evolution and growth of the College Football Playoff, the transfer portal, and name, image and likeness have all impacted our competitive landscape, so having a clear path to a Conference Championship, while continuing to fight for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, will help us attract, retain, and showcase our exceptional coaches and cadets. What better pairing than to have America’s Team joining the American Athletic Conference?”—Director of Athletics, Mike Buddie

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and his player-led leadership council weighed in on this decision and unanimously supported AAC membership as well as receiving full support from Lt. General Steven W. Gilland, the 61st Superintendent of the United States Military Academy in addition to other key USMA leaders who have been involved in each step of this process.

The move provides an opportunity for the football program led by Monken, to continue to build on its tremendous successes over the last decade by competing for conference championships, national accolades, and to continue with the mission of inspiring leaders of character who are committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country through an extraordinary Division I athletic experience.



