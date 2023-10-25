It's Official: Army Football to join AAC in 2024
WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point has accepted an invitation to join the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in football only, beginning in the 2024 season, Mike Buddie, Director of Athletics announced.
The historic Army-Navy Game presented by USAA will continue to be played annually as a non-conference game on its standalone weekend, the second weekend in December, as Navy is also a football-only member of the AAC.
The AAC championship game, held on the first Saturday of December would create the possibility of Army and Navy playing twice if both programs finished first and second respectively in the AAC regular season. The two programs would meet in exciting fashion in the AAC championship game followed by the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA the following week.
Army football will continue its TV rights partnership with CBS Sports Network through 2028, as the exclusive home for Army’s home game schedule.
Army will also continue to play Air Force annually, preserving the battle of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy between the three service academies.
Army’s 2024 schedule, which will include a full American Athletic Conference slate, will be announced later.
“I am excited to start the next chapter of Army football. In today’s evolving collegiate athletics landscape, it is great to partner with established, respected programs to secure the future success of Army football. New NCAA rules, the evolution and growth of the College Football Playoff, the transfer portal, and name, image and likeness have all impacted our competitive landscape, so having a clear path to a Conference Championship, while continuing to fight for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, will help us attract, retain, and showcase our exceptional coaches and cadets. What better pairing than to have America’s Team joining the American Athletic Conference?”—Director of Athletics, Mike Buddie
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and his player-led leadership council weighed in on this decision and unanimously supported AAC membership as well as receiving full support from Lt. General Steven W. Gilland, the 61st Superintendent of the United States Military Academy in addition to other key USMA leaders who have been involved in each step of this process.
The move provides an opportunity for the football program led by Monken, to continue to build on its tremendous successes over the last decade by competing for conference championships, national accolades, and to continue with the mission of inspiring leaders of character who are committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country through an extraordinary Division I athletic experience.
The players, coaches, and staff of America’s Team are thrilled to be a part of the American Athletic Conference. We look forward to the challenges of competing with the great teams in the league.
Monken has turned Army into a perennial winner, posting a 52-31 record since 2017.
Monken has led the program to two of its three 10-plus win seasons in program history being the only Army coach to lead two 10-plus game-winning seasons during a head coaching tenure in Academy history.
He has also enjoyed a 4-1 bowl record at Army, which is among the best in the nation since 2016, becoming the first Army head coach to win three bowl games in his career (2016, 2017, 2018, 2021).
“We are honored to welcome Army to the American Athletic Conference. Army’s football program has an iconic national brand with a legacy of success that spans more than a century and is a perfect fit with our conference. We are immensely proud to welcome another of our nation's distinguished service academies with a proud history and central role in defending America and our freedoms, and which is one of the nation's most prestigious academic institutions. I would like to thank Lieutenant General Steven Gilland and Athletic Director Mike Buddie for their vision and partnership throughout this process. We look forward to having Army and coach Jeff Monken on our sidelines beginning in 2024.” – AAC Commissioner, Mike Aresco
This move provides the continued opportunity for cadet-athletes from other Army athletic programs to excel and pursue the highest levels of competition in their respective conferences, such as the Patriot League and other sport-specific conferences.
Army football had previously played as an Independent football program in every season of its existence since 1890, except for a seven-season stretch where they were a member of Conference USA (1998-2004).
Army joins the AAC at a time of major conference realignment. Former AAC programs Houston, Cincinnati and UCF left ahead of the 2023 season for other opportunities. SMU is also leaving after the 2023 season. The AAC added six new schools ahead of the 2023 season, North Texas, UTSA, Rice, FAU, Charlotte and UAB.
