GoBlackKnights.com

WEST POINT, N.Y. - Senior fullback Darnell Woolfolk was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, which is awarded to the College Football Player of the Year.

Woolfolk has been a work horse for the Black Knights over the last two season with a total of 1,412 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground. Last season, he averaged 81 rushing yards per game and gained 5.2 yards per carry as one of Army's leading rushers. He finished second on the team in rushing in 2018 with 812 yards in 10 games after missing three due to injury. He gained over 100 yards in two game in 2018, including a career high 132 against Temple at home which clinched a bowl berth for the Black Knights.

He joined Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush as the only two representatives from independent institutions. Navy's Malcolm Perry was also on the list among service academies.

Army opens its season on Aug. 31 on the road against Duke at 7 p.m. on ESPNU before returning home on Sept. 8 to welcome Liberty for the first of six home games at historic Michie Stadium.