WEST POINT, N.Y. – Kickoff times have been set for 10 of 12 games on Army's 2023 schedule.

The CBS Sports Network has released the game times for all six home Army Football games at Michie Stadium for the upcoming season. The kickoff time for five of the six home games will be at 12 p.m. EST.

Army will see one midday kickoff on Saturday, October 14 vs. Troy with kickoff slated for 3:30 PM ET.

CBS Sports Network will televise seven Army games including at Air Force a 2:30 pm EST (12:30 pm local time) kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

In July 2021, CBS Sports and Army agreed to a multi-year extension to continue their partnership through the 2028 season, keeping CBS Sports Network as the television source for Black Knights home football games.

Army will play a nationally televised game on ESPN on Friday, Sept. 15, at UTSA with kickoff set for 7 p.m. EST (6 p.m. local time) at the Alamodome. It marks Army's first regular season contest on ESPN since playing at Cincinnati in 2020.

Army will open its season on the road at ULM on Saturday, Sept. 2, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. EST (6 p.m. local time). The television network will be announced at a later date. Army will become the first United States service academy to play a football game on the ULM campus.

The Black Knights are 33-5 at Michie Stadium since the 2017 season, including going unbeaten at home in 2017, 2018, and 2020.

Season ticket memberships are on sale now with packages priced as low as $180 per seat. A three-game mini-plan package is also available which allows fans the option to create their plan by selecting three games priced as low as $110.

To purchase your tickets, call 1-877-TIX-ARMY or visit www.goarmywestpoint.com/tickets.

2023 Army Football Broadcast Schedule

Date Opponent Time Network

Saturday, Sept. 2 at ULM 7 PM TBD

Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. DELAWARE ST. 12 PM CBS Sports Network

Friday, Sept. 15 at UTSA 7 PM ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 23 at Syracuse TBD TBD

Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. BOSTON COLLEGE 12 PM CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. TROY 3:30 PM CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Oct. 21 at LSU TBD TBD

Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. UMASS 12 PM CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Nov. 4 at Air Force 2:30 PM CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. HOLY CROSS 12 PM CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. COASTAL CAROLINA 12 PM CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Navy 3 PM CBS

Home Games (BOLD) | All times Eastern