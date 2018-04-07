GoBlackKnights.com

WEST POINT, N.Y. - The Army West Point football team participated in a full contact scrimmage on Saturday morning at Michie Stadium.

The play was split evenly throughout the game between the offense and defense. The offense scored four touchdowns, while the defense forced three turnovers.

Kelvin Hopkins Jr. got the first snaps at quarterback for the Black Knights and led the offense to an opening drive score with a 14-yard run up the middle to score the first points of the scrimmage. There was a key fourth down conversion with Connor Slomka picking it up with a two-yard rush. The drive was impressive and covered 60 yards.

The following possession was led by Cam Thomas and his first drive of the day didn’t take long before the offense hit pay dirt. Thomas handed the ball off to Sandon McCoy and he bursted through the middle and into the open for a 60-yard touchdown run. The offense was off to a great start, but the defense responded.

Jon Rhattigan forced the first turnover of the scrimmage with a nice helmet-to-ball hit which put the ball on the ground and it was scooped up by Emmanuel Ukhueligbe to halt the third drive of the scrimmage.

On the next drive, Kell Walker stepped in at quarterback and led the offense down the field until the drive stalled at the goal line as the defense stood strong.

Walker got his revenge later one with a touchdown run of about 40 yards to give the offense its third score of the day.

The defense continued to play well and Max Regan recorded the next turnover with an interception in the middle of the field and returned it down the left side of the field before the whistle blew the play dead.

The offense got three more points on the board with a 35-yard field goal make from Landon Salyers, who has been getting the first team field goal reps this spring. Luke Langdon gave the offense its final points of the scrimmage with a score from two yards out prior to the team heading to its fourth quarter drill.

The drill was a goal line opportunity and the defense stepped up and made the stop to earn the win. Chris Skyers came on a blind side blitz from his defensive back position and jarred the ball loose for a strip sack and the defense recovered for the win.

Army begins its fourth and final week of spring practice on Tuesday and then is back on the field Thursday evening. Spring ball wraps up with the annual Black and Gold Game on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Michie Stadium.