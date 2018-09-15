Danny Wild

You couldn’t ask for more contrasting styles when it comes their respective offenses. The Army Black Knights (1-1) lead the nation in rushing in 2017, while the Hawaii Warriors (3-0) were flying in the arm of quarterback Cole McDonald, who came into today’s contest leading the nation in passing with 1,165 yards Army holds off The way Hawaii started the game, there was legitimate concern from the Army faithful and if you sandwich in how the Black Knights closed out the 2nd quarter, which was Army kicker Landon Salyers having his 27 yard field goal attempt block .... you would surely feel that Army came away with the short end of the stick relative to the score board. But, that was not the case because the Black Knights overcame the Warriors initial 1st quarter burst and put on a show themselves, as they defeated their visiting opponent, 28-21 in a down to the wire victory. The series of the1st quarter saw the McDonald lead Hawaii offense march 75 yards on just 5 plays, which showed case the skills of McDonald and wide receiver John Ursua, who entered the game leading the country in receiving yards with 423. This all occurred before the majority of fans could get settled in the seats. The nervousness continued as Army’s offense was stalled on their first offensive series, but this is a team of character and a huge sack by Kenneth Brinson on Hawaii’s next possession turned the over to the Black Knights and that’s when the offense woke up.

Fullback Calen Holt Danny Wild



The Black Knights marched ... well, a semi-march to pay-dirt as their drive was 66 yards on 5-plays. However, the bulk of those yards came from a well designed swing pass by quarterback Kelvin Hopkins to fullback Calen Holt raced up the sidelines for 63-yards to the Hawaii yard line. Two plays later, Hopkins followed the block of center Bryce Holland and Army was on the board and the score tied at 7-7. On Hawaii’s next series, the defense answered the call again and again it was Brinson to the rescue. On 3rd & 10 with 5:52 remaining in the 1st quarter, No. 56 was able to sack McDonald once again and Army began their march for their second score of the contest. With .59 seconds remaining in the quarter, and a 3rd & 4 at the Hawaii 29-yard line, Hopkins broke loose for what appeared to be a 29 yard touchdown gallop and touchdown. However, the junior QB’s knee hit the turf at the 14 yard line. But 4 plays later, Hopkins ran between the seam of the guard and tackle from less than one yard out and Army was up 14-4 with 12:46 on the clock for the 2nd quarter. But, the Warriors would answer the challenge, and go on a 9 play/65 yard scoring march of their own and net the score at 14-14. Not to be out done in the arial show and on Army’s next possession, Hopkins (6/10 162 yards on the day) made a critical 16 yard pass to receiver Christopher Hayes, and then on a 3rd & 1 call from their own 48 yard line, fullback Connor Slomka with a strong push from the offensive line, rambled 48 yards while several breaking tackles and making way into the end zone as the Black Knights win up, 21-14 with 3:46 on the clock. With the Army defense holding, the Black Knights had ample opportunity to add 7 more to their lead, or at least 3 point. However, with .18 seconds remaining in the 2nd quarter, Salyer’s 27 yard field goal attempt was blocked and that’s how the 1st ended ... Army with a 21-14 lead.

2nd Half

QB Kelvin Hopkins was a true dual-threat in today's win over Hawaii Danny Wild



The 2nd half was full of football cliches ... “game of inches” would be applicable, as “key plays”, “great pass and catch” and of course, “untimely penalties” Probably the most notable, or one of those that stood out was Hopkins 73 yard touchdown run in the 4th quarter, but was called back by an obvious holding call on wide receiver Cam Harrison, which would have opened Army’s lead by two touchdowns. But despite the penalty, the Black Knights continued the drive and with13:11 remaining in the game, the faithful crowd inside Michie Stadium saw them covert on 4th & 1/2 yards by inches. After a series of plays and on 2nd and goal and 9:01 remaining on the clock, fullback Darnell Woolfolk dove in from 3-yards out for his 26th career touchdown and giving the Black Knights a 28-14. This T.O.P. drive was critical, as Army went 73-yards, in 12 plays and used up 5:59 of the clock ... but also giving the fans a moment of relief.

DID WE SAY A MOMENT OF RELIEF?

Yes, the relief was short lived. Because on the very first play of their next possession, McDonald delivered a perfect 80-yard bomb/strike to wide receiver John Ursua, who beat safety James Gibson on the play. Army - 28 Hawaii - 21 Game of Inches The Black Knights appeared to answer the call once again, as the offense readily moved the ball and with the clock and scoreboard on their side, they just needed to do what they do best. However, with 3:06 remaining in the contest and the ball on Hawaii’s 30 yard line, it was clear that Head Coach Jeff Monken wasn’t going to attempt a field ... who could blame him. Plus, the analytics were in Army’s favor .... it was 4th & 1. Well, the Warriors of Hawaii’s interior defensive line made the push and stopped Hopkins in his tracks and it was now down to one possession. Starting from his own 30-yard line and with 3:00 on the game clock, the confident McDonald went to work. As the clock was moving, so was the Hawaii offense, that saw them with a 4th & 8 on Army’s 11 yard line ... this play would basically be the game and it was.

Linebacker and Captain, Cole Christiansen Danny Wild



Inside linebacker and captain Cole Christiansen dropped in coverage and with his outstretched hand deflected the pass in the end zone and that was all she wrote. Let’s make no mistake about, we have talked a ton about the Army offense in our post game article, but the Black Knights’ defense took on one of best offenses in the country, who entered the game averaging 48 per contest and basically went blow for blow with them. On that final defensive play, the Black Knights were in 3 deep overload match. The 2 inside linebackers were in great shape to make the play.

Academic All-American,4-year starter, & former Rivals 3-star prospect Kenneth Brinson Danny Wild



“Brinson played his butt off today,” defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said to GBK Publisher Charles Grevious after the contest, and added this when asked what did he say to the senior during the week to get him game ready. “I probably haven’t done a good enough job letting him just go rush the quarterback.”

Quickie Statistics

- Quarterback Kelvin Hopkins was 6-10 and 162 yards in the air, while rushing for 110 yards on 20 carries and two rushing touchdowns. - The fullback corp rushed for a total of 167 yards and two touchdowns. Darnell Woolfolk (70 yds - 1 TD); Connor Slomka (62 yds - 1 TD); Calen Holt (24 yds); Andy Davidson (11 yds). - Hopkins completed 10 of 21 Attempts for a whopping 197 yards, which was 29 yards more than the team gained on the ground. - Wide receiver Christian Hayes led all receivers with 2 receptions for 43 yards; Glen Coates caught 1 pass for 29 yards, while Holt broke off a 63 pass.