Army holds off Miami (OH), 23-10 to go 4-0 on the season

FINAL SCORE: Army 23 - Miami (OH) 10 Key stats: • Army had 39:36 time of possession • Army won the turnover battle 1-0 (plus they blocked one kick and partially blocked another) • Army had 384 yards rushing • Army defense held Miami’s offense to 28 yards rushing and 232 total yards. • Army 4th down efficiency:3-3

Score By Quarters 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Miami (OH) 0 3 0 7 10 Army 7 10 0 6 23

Breakdown of Scoring Qtr Time Scoring Play Miami (OH) Army 1st 12:18 ARMY - ANDERSON, C. 72 yd run (TALLEY, Cole kick), 3 plays, 77 yards, TOP 1:37 0 7 2nd 13:16

MIAMIOH - Nicholson, Grah 29 yd field goal 13 plays, 69 yards, TOP 6:26

3 7 2nd 13:03

ARMY - ANDERSON, C. 75 yd run (TALLEY, Cole kick), 1 plays, 75 yards, TOP 0:13

3 14 2nd 04:27

ARMY - TALLEY, Cole 21 yd field goal 7 plays, 10 yards, TOP 3:45

3 17 4th 11:22

ARMY - ADKINS, Anthony 4 yd run (TALLEY, Cole kick failed), 18 plays, 99 yards, TOP 10:51

3 23 4th 11:03

MIAMIOH - Davis, Kevin 80 yd pass from Gabbert, Brett (Nicholson, Grah kick) 1 plays, 80 yards, TOP 0:13

10 23 Final 10 23

• Head Coach, Jeff Monken

1st Quarter

Former 2014 slotback Terry Baggett was on hand today as the team’s captain and was back to represent the 7th Infantry Division (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Army starts strong and takes 7-0 lead As has become standard for Army in the 2021 season, the Black Knights kicked off to Miami and, after a first down on a face mask penalty, the Red Hawks were stopped cold and forced to punt to Army. After holding Army to 5 yards on their first two plays from scrimmage, Miami surrendered a 72-yard touchdown run to QB Christian Anderson on a zone running play. After that, the defenses took over for the rest of the quarter. The teams traded punts, then CB Cam Jones picked off an AJ Mayer pass to give Army the ball on their own 41-yard line.

2nd Quarter

Miami forced another punt for Army and then Miami put together their best drive of the afternoon, led mostly by Brett Gabbert at QB. They went 69 yards on 13 plays before Nate Woody’s Army defense stiffened in the red zone and forced a 29-yard field goal by Kicker Graham Nicholson to make the score 7-3 Army.

MLB Arik Smith and the Army ‘D’ held down the Miami (OH) offense (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Tyrell Robinson fair caught the Miami kickoff and Army started at their 25-yard line. Unlike the long, clock-grinding “Bataan Death March” drives Army fans are used to watching, today was a day for big plays. Anderson took another QB zone play to the house on the first play from scrimmage for a 75-yard touchdown run to give Army a 14-3 lead. Army stopped Miami’s offense on their own 27-yard line and then one of the best punt block units in America did their thing. Reikan Donaldson blocked the Miami punt, and Army recovered in the red zone. Army started their drive at the 14-yard line, but Jakobi Buchanan picked up a 1st and goal at the 4, Miami’s defense forced a field goal. Head Coach Jeff Monken said that was his most disappointing series of the day in his post-game press conference. Cole Talley made the chip shot 21-yard field goal to give Army a 17-3 halftime lead.

3rd Quarter

Army’s first drive did not go the way they had hoped. They had to punt after a series of errors including a fumbled snap and recovery by Christian Anderson; along with a 15-yard chop block penalty. It was not the start to the 2nd half the Army faithful had hoped for. Behind the passing of Gabbert, Miami put together another good drive that got them all the way down to 3rd and goal at the Army 1-yard line. That’s when momentum swung with about 10 minutes of key plays by the Black Knights defense, and then offense. On 3rd and goal, Cedrick Cunnigham filled the gap and “stonewalled” the Miami running back for no gain. Then, in what seemed to me to be a bit of a curious decision, Miami lined Gabbert up under Center and decided to throw a flat route to their Tight End. Army wasn’t fooled and got the turnover on downs with another epic Michie Stadium goal-line stand reminiscent of their 3rd quarter goal-line stand against Navy last year.

Black Knights’ safety combo of Marquel Broughton and Cedrick Cunnigham continue to make their presence felt (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Army then gained 9 yards on 3 plays, but following the trusty analytics, Coach Monken rolled the dice and went for it on 4th and 1. Buchanan, who is (according to Brent Davis) 100% in short yardage, picked up two yards and got the first down. The next series did not start well for Army. The Black Knights threw incomplete on 1st and 10 as Anderson overshot Braheam Murphy on what would have been a touchdown pass. Then on 2nd and 10, Army ran a reverse to Reikan Donaldson. Miami stayed home and sniffed it out, forcing an 8-yard loss and a fumble. Thankfully, Donaldson recovered his own fumble. On 3rd and 18 from Army’s own 4-yard line, it was looking like they would run the ball and punt, happy that they stopped Miami and let their defense go back on the field. Anderson was bottled up by three Miami defenders in the backfield, but made the play of the game on offense, cut left, and ran for 42 yards and a crucial Army first down.

Fullback Jakobi Buchanan (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Army’s offense then began churning clock and looking more like the Army we’re all used to seeing. Fullbacks Jakobi Buchanan, Cade Barnard, and Anthony Adkins all had solid runs mixed in with Anderson’s running to run out the clock in the 3rd quarter and set up Army up in the Miami red zone with a 1st and 10 to begin the 4th.

4th Quarter

By the time the Army drive ended successfully with an Anthony Adkins 4-yard pitch-play for a touchdown, Army had gone 99 yards in 18 plays and run 10:51 off the clock. This was a dominant drive against a tough Miami defense late in the game. Cole Talley dinged his PAT attempt off the upright and Army led 23-3. It then took Miami all of 1 play to get the lead back down to 13. Gabbert hit RB Kevin Davis in the flat. Davis cut up field, broke a Jabari Moore tackle and rumbled 80 yards for a touchdown to make it 23-10. Those would be the last points of the game. After Miami surprisingly didn’t onside kick, Army ran 4:18 off the clock before having to punt. The bad news on this possession is that Anderson went out with a shoulder injury and didn’t return. Tyhier Tyler fumbled the ball, but Cade Barnard made a heads up play to dive on the fumble. Then Army’s “MVP,” Zach Harding came in and booted a perfect coffin corner punt 63 yards to pin the Red Hawks on their own 3-yard line. The defense did what they had done most of the afternoon and held Miami to -1 yard on 3 plays before forcing them to punt out of their own end zone. Army got the ball on the Miami 40-yard line and ran 11 plays to run the clock out. They eventually drove to the Miami 17-yard line before Tyhier Tyler took a few knees in victory formation to close out the win, 23-10.

Highlights:

• The defense was exceptional most of the day especially against the run, allowing 28 yards rushing and forcing Miami (OH) to be truly one-dimensional. Marquel Broughton, Spencer Jones, and Arik Smith tied for the team lead in tackles with 6. • Cam Jones had his first interception of the year. • Christian Anderson rushed for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns. The 236 yards was one of the highest totals in Army’s storied history. With CPT Terry Baggett on the sidelines to represent the 7th ID, Anderson’s day was reminiscent of Baggett’s 300+ yard day against Eastern Michigan in 2013. Anderson’s runs came against a much tougher defense in my opinion. • Other than the long runs by Anderson and the 10+ minute, 99-yard, 18-play drive by Army in the 2nd half, Miami’s defense did a very effective job bottling up Army’s ground attack most of the day. They played very disciplined defensive football and weren’t fooled when Army went to the air either. They stayed with their receivers and held Anderson to 0-5 passing. • Army fumbled three times but the Black Knights were lucky to recover all three. • Nolan Cockrill was a force on defense with 5 tackles of his own including ½ sack/TFL. • Andre Carter who is nationally ranked in the sack category added another to his stats and a pass break-up to his stat line. • Army’s slotbacks had another productive day. Miami (OH) sold out to stop the FB dive, so they paid for it when Army was able to get the ball to their speedsters on the perimeter. Tyrell Robinson led the slots with 6 carries for 38 yards including one highlight run for a first down where he “broke a few ankles.” • On a day where the B-backs were bottled up most of the first half, they finished strong with 101 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown by Anthony Adkins. • The makeshift offensive line had another nice day against a determined Red Hawk defense. Connor Finucane moved to Right Guard and played well and Kam Holloway started at Tackle for the Black Knights today, along with Boobie Law, Dean Powell, and Noah Knapp battled through the flu and started at center. • Offensive Coordinator Brent Davis and Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody both called excellent games, putting their units in the right plays and right positions time and time again. Davis may be having his best year as an OC at West Point. The play-calling has been fantastic in my opinion.

POST GAME INTERVIEWS

• DL, Nolan Cockrill (Captain)

• MLB, Arik Smith (Captain)

• CB, Cam Jones

• FB, Anthony Adkins