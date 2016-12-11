

It was cold partly-cloudy day at M&T Stadium in Baltimore where 71,600 fans gathered to watch the Black Knights of Army West Point (6-5) take on the Midshipmen of Navy (9-3) at the 117th renewal of the America’s Game. The Midshipmen, AAC West division champions were favored by 5 1/2 points, but the Black Knight were optimistic that they could finally end the Navy winning streak at 14.

NAVY FUMBLES - ARMY DRAWS 1ST BLOOD

Army won the toss and deferred to the second half. Mitchell Howard kicked to the Navy 15 and Navy returned the kickoff to the 32. Navy got 2 first downs but then safety Xavier Moss forced a fumble, and fellow safety Rhyan England recovered on the Army 34, and Ahmad Bradshaw came to lead the Black Knight offense. With the exception of one incomplete shovel pass by quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw that didn’t really look like a pass attempt, the Black Knights kept the ball on the ground converting 4 first downs to reach the Navy 17. The offense showed a new wrinkle with Kell Walker running the counter play 3 times in the drive. Fullback Darnell Woolfolk broke loose for a 12 yard gain for a first and goal on the Navy 4 and 2 plays later, fullback Andy Davidson plunged across the goal line and Army took an early 7-0 lead with 4:25 left in the first quarter.

Frosh RB Kell Walker had a solid game Danny Wild



Navy let the ensuing kickoff bounce into the end zone for a touchback and Navy started their second possession from their own 25. Navy went for the long pass right away, and Moss, playing center field intercepted to give Army the ball on their own 32. Army offense continued where they left off, picking up 2 first downs to the Navy 43, but on 2d and 10, Bradshaw’s pass attempt to senior wide receiver Edgar Poe was picked off by Sean Williams and Navy had the ball back on their own 22 with 26 seconds left in the quarter. Navy ran one play for a yard as the quarter ended.

ARMY MAINTAINS CONTROL IN 2ND QUARTER

After two plays gained eight more yards, the Midshipmen were forced to punt and Alex Barta shanked the kick to the Navy 46, where the Black Knights started its third possession of the game. Army converted 3 first downs and head coach Jeff Monken decided to go for the conversion on 4th and 2 on the 15 and Davidson converted on an off tackle run to keep the drive alive. Kell Walker picked up 11 yards to the Navy 1 and then Davidson carried it in for his second touchdown of the day and Army extended its lead to 14-0 with 7:12 left in the half. Navy returned the kick to their 33, where they started their 4th possession of the game. Outside linebacker Alex Aukerman and inside linebacker Jeremy Timpf stuffed Chris High for no gain and on the next play Aukerman and Timpf combined to sack Abey for a loss of 6 to bring up third and 16. Abey completed a third down pass, but it came up short, forcing Navy to send in the punt team again. Navy got off a good punt this time to the Army 14, where Army started their 4th possession with 5 minutes left in the half. Slotback Jordan Asberry picked up a quick 11 yards to the 25; Kell Walker got another 7 to the 32, and Davidson carried twice for another first down to the 40. Two plays gained 3 yards and Navy called a timeout with 1:38 left on the clock with thoughts of getting one more opportunity to score. The strategy appeared to fail as Walker picked up 15 yards for another Black Knights’ first down, but on the next play Davidson fumbled the ball to give Navy the ball back on their 42 with 1:20 left in the half. Navy went to the air and lost no time turning it back over to Army as Marcus Hyatt picked off the Abey pass to give Army the ball back on their own 40, and two plays later, Army let the clock run out to take their 14-0 lead into the locker room. Army dominated time of possession in the first half, 23 minutes to 7 and had 14 first downs to Navy’s 1. Army picked up 182 yards rushing to Navy’s 37 but added no yards through the air. Navy gained 12 yards passing, but Abey threw 2 interceptions and Bradshaw threw 1. Each team lost the ball once on a fumble.

ARMY FUMBLES TWICE - NAVY CLOSES GAP

Army received the kickoff to start the third quarter and Navy stopped the return on the 17. On the second play from scrimmage, Bradshaw fumbled the ball and Sean Williams recovered to give Navy the ball on the Army 32. Navy gained 5 yards in two plays bringing up third and 5 on the 27. Army put on a major blitz but missed the screen pass, and Navy had a first down on the 11. White plunged for 7 yards to the 4 and then Abey got another 3 for a first down at the one and carried it in on the next play to close the gap to 14-7. Army returned the next kickoff to the 24, but Navy forced a three-and-out and Army punted the ball back to Navy on their 35. A false start set Navy back 5 and Abey was stopped on a QB draw after getting 4 back. Abey found Colon Brandon open for a 28 yard completion to the Army 38. On the next play, Abey made a bad pitch and it the officials on the field ruled that it was recovered by Hyatt on the Army 12, but a review of the play overturned the call and gave the ball back to Navy. Army defense held Navy to no gain on the next three downs and forced Navy to settle for a field goal to close the gap to 14-10 with 4 minutes left in the quarter. Elijah St Hillaire fielded the kickoff on the 4 and returned it to the Army 25, where Army started their third possession of the half. A 6 yard plunge up the middle was followed by two long gains on the outside to give Army a first down on the Navy 42, but then Davidson fumbled the ball again to give Navy another turnover. Two short gains and a false start penalty brought up third and 13 and a long pass attempt by Abey was incomplete forcing Navy to punt to the Army 21, and after a 4 yard gain, the third quarter ended with Army in possession on their 25 and with a 4 point lead going into the final quarter.

NAVY TAKES THE LEAD - ARMY FIGHT BACK

Navy forced a three-and-out to start the 4th quarter and a 25 yard punt by JD Mote gave Navy the ball on their own 47. Abey completed a quick pass to Tillman for a first down and then broke loose for a 36 yard touchdown run to give Navy their first lead of the game at 17-14. It was the only big defensive error in the game. Army returned the next kickoff to the 20 and Bradshaw got his first pass completion of the day with a 29 yard pass to Edgar Poe to the Army 49, as Navy was put on notice that they could not completely ignore the passing game. Kell Walker was stopped for no gain and then Jordan Asberry and Bradshaw combined for the first down to the NAVY 27. Two plays gained 3 yards, and then a shovel pass to senior slotback Joe Walker picked up 6 and was ruled a first down on the 12, but a review of that play reversed the call on the field and brought up 4th and inches. Andy Davidson came through with a 4 yard gain for the first down to the Navy 9, and then Bradshaw carried it in from there to put Army back in the lead 17-14 with 6 minutes remaining in the game.

QB Ahmad Bradshaw celebrates winning touchdown



A low kickoff was fielded on the Navy 10 and returned to the 34. The defense came out with the mission of holding onto the 3 point lead. Timpf, King and Aukerman blitzed to drop Abey for a 7 yard loss, but then Abey got 13 back on a pass to Shawn White in the flats. On a big third down and 5, the Army defense held Shawn White to a 1 yard gain and Navy was forced to kick it away. Mission accomplished by the defense. Now it was up to the offense, as Army took over on their 24 , and their task was to maintain control of the ball for the next 4 minutes and 7 seconds as Army fans crossed their fingers and held their breath. A handoff to Davidson picked up 2 yards and then a pitch to Tyler Campbell picked up 11 for a first down on the 31, and the fans breathed a bit easier. Woolfolk got 8 more yards up the middle and then Davidson came up a yard short on 2d down as Navy called their final time out with 1:49 left on the clock. On a big third and one, with the game on the line, Bradshaw plunged for two yards for the first down, and with less than 90 seconds left on the clock, Army found themselves with the luxury of going into the Victory Formation to hold on for the 3 point win. As the last seconds ticked away, the Corps of Cadets poured out on the field to join the team and 4000 cadets joined to sing second.

A FEW THOUGHTS

No Army fan needs to be told how big this win was for the Black Knights and the program. Army turned the ball over more than we thought they could afford to do, but when the chips were down the defense stopped the Navy offense, and the offense came through with two sustained drives to win the game.

Overwhelmed: Brandon Jackson's mom in winning locker



Needless to say, players, family and fans were jubilant, and clogged the path to the locker room to celebrate with the team. Brandon Jackson’s mom was here for the game, and it was the first game she had been to this year since the tragedy. She was invited into the locker room to share in the celebration, and we’d like to think that Brandon was enjoying the festivities from somewhere as well. Monken spoke of the teams perseverance as the key, and we have to agree with him on that score. The defense came up big against a potent Navy offense, and the offense did what it had to do to win. They didn’t let the game get away as has happened so often in the past. Jeff Monken’s opening line said it best: “Well, what a game.” He expressed disappointment at the number of turnovers, noting that both teams had that problem in the game. He praised the senior class for their leadership and said he was glad to be with this team that brought the streak to an end. In a sign of things to come, Kell Walker led the team in rushing with 94 yards, and a lot of that yardage came on the kind of counter plays that Baggett and Maples ran so well in the past. We asked Walker if that was a new wrinkle added for the game and he replied that it was. The Black Knights gained 319 yards on the ground to Navy’s 112 but Navy went to the air more passing for 89 yards to Army’s 35. Army had 23 first downs while holding Navy to just 8. Most important, the team didn’t let the win slip away in the end.

Not a subscriber to GBK? There’s no better time than now. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE!