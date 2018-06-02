



RALEIGH, N.C. - The Army West Point baseball team took down it's host and nationally-ranked opponent North Carolina State here Friday night, 5-1, in the teams' opening game of regional play.

The victory shifted the Black Knights into the winner's bracket of the Raleigh Regional, in which they will face Auburn. The Tigers defeated Northeastern, 13-4, earlier in the day. Army and Auburn are set to kickoff on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Doak Field at Dial Park.

Friday's win was Army's fourth ever in the regional round and first overall in an opener during the tournament. The Cadets became the first Patriot League school to win their opener since Bucknell did so against Florida State at the 2008 Tallahassee Regional.

The Black Knights now have regional wins over N.C. State, Boston College, South Alabama, and Texas State.

The win over the Wolfpack also handed the Black Knights their first victory over a Top-25 team this season. Heading into the weekend, N.C. State was ranked 11th in the nation by NCBWA, 15th by Baseball America, and 16th by d1baseball.com.

The Cadets broke the scoreless deadlock in the third when Jacob Hurtubise touched home plate. The sophomore registered a one-out single to right field before stealing second to place himself in scoring position. The Zionsville, Ind., native then scored on the ensuing play when Jon Rosoff grounded out to first.

Army added on in the fourth with a run thanks to heads up base running by Anthony Giachin . The rookie led-off the frame notching a walk. During the next at bat, the Wolfpack tried to pick off the Livingston, N.J., native at first but a two-base throwing error allowed him to advance to third. Trey Martin then converted on a sacrifice fly to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

The Black Knights increased their advantage in the sixth with two runs on three hits, including a big pinch hit double by Rob Regine. The rookie brought home fellow classmate Giachin for the first run of the frame before Drake Titus hit a sacrifice fly to score Martin during the ensuing at bat.

Army tacked on one final run in the seventh when Hurtubise crossed home plate for the second time in the game. The sophomore led things off earning a walk. After the hosts registered the first two outs of the frame the sophomore stole second before advancing to third on a wild pitch. On the next play, Giachin singled to right field to bring home the Cadets' last score of the contest.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Wolfpack loaded the bases with one out. Army was forced to make a pitching change and Sam Messina received the call. The junior sat the first two batters down that he faced, giving up only one run during what could have potentially been a big inning for the home side.

Then with one out in the bottom of the eighth Cam Opp came in to close things out for Army. The London, England, native finished the final 1.2 innings, allowing just one hit and one walk, while fanning three.

Starting pitcher Tyler Giovinco battled all night for the Cadets, giving up seven hits and just one earned run in 6.1 innings of work. The junior recorded his team-leading ninth win on the hill.

Josh White registered two hits in the game, while Hurtubise, Giachin, Martin, Regine and McKenna each posted one. Rosoff, Giachin, Martin, Regine and Titus all accounted for the five Army runs batted in.