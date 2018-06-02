Army Makes Statement in Regional Opener vs. NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Army West Point baseball team took down it's host and nationally-ranked opponent North Carolina State here Friday night, 5-1, in the teams' opening game of regional play.
The victory shifted the Black Knights into the winner's bracket of the Raleigh Regional, in which they will face Auburn. The Tigers defeated Northeastern, 13-4, earlier in the day. Army and Auburn are set to kickoff on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Doak Field at Dial Park.
Friday's win was Army's fourth ever in the regional round and first overall in an opener during the tournament. The Cadets became the first Patriot League school to win their opener since Bucknell did so against Florida State at the 2008 Tallahassee Regional.
The Black Knights now have regional wins over N.C. State, Boston College, South Alabama, and Texas State.
The win over the Wolfpack also handed the Black Knights their first victory over a Top-25 team this season. Heading into the weekend, N.C. State was ranked 11th in the nation by NCBWA, 15th by Baseball America, and 16th by d1baseball.com.
The Cadets broke the scoreless deadlock in the third when Jacob Hurtubise touched home plate. The sophomore registered a one-out single to right field before stealing second to place himself in scoring position. The Zionsville, Ind., native then scored on the ensuing play when Jon Rosoff grounded out to first.
Army added on in the fourth with a run thanks to heads up base running by Anthony Giachin . The rookie led-off the frame notching a walk. During the next at bat, the Wolfpack tried to pick off the Livingston, N.J., native at first but a two-base throwing error allowed him to advance to third. Trey Martin then converted on a sacrifice fly to make it a 2-0 ballgame.
The Black Knights increased their advantage in the sixth with two runs on three hits, including a big pinch hit double by Rob Regine. The rookie brought home fellow classmate Giachin for the first run of the frame before Drake Titus hit a sacrifice fly to score Martin during the ensuing at bat.
Army tacked on one final run in the seventh when Hurtubise crossed home plate for the second time in the game. The sophomore led things off earning a walk. After the hosts registered the first two outs of the frame the sophomore stole second before advancing to third on a wild pitch. On the next play, Giachin singled to right field to bring home the Cadets' last score of the contest.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Wolfpack loaded the bases with one out. Army was forced to make a pitching change and Sam Messina received the call. The junior sat the first two batters down that he faced, giving up only one run during what could have potentially been a big inning for the home side.
Then with one out in the bottom of the eighth Cam Opp came in to close things out for Army. The London, England, native finished the final 1.2 innings, allowing just one hit and one walk, while fanning three.
Starting pitcher Tyler Giovinco battled all night for the Cadets, giving up seven hits and just one earned run in 6.1 innings of work. The junior recorded his team-leading ninth win on the hill.
Josh White registered two hits in the game, while Hurtubise, Giachin, Martin, Regine and McKenna each posted one. Rosoff, Giachin, Martin, Regine and Titus all accounted for the five Army runs batted in.
ARMY HIGHLIGHTS AND GAME NOTES
-The Black Knights won their fourth regional game in program history, first since the 2009 season.
-Both teams had one extra base hit in the game, each tallying a double.
-Hurtubise converted on two stolen bases, shifting his season mark to 42.
-The Army three-man pitching staff compiled five strikeouts to seven from the home side.
-The Cadets turned the only two double plays in the game.
-Hurtubise has reached base safely in 10-straight games for the Black Knights.
-Martin and White are both riding hitting streaks with marks of 10 straight and six straight, respectively.
FACTS & FIGURES
-Army finished with five runs on seven hits, while N.C. State compiled one run on nine hits.
-The Wolfpack were tagged with the game's only error and it came during the bottom of the fourth.
-The Black Knights left six runners on base. N.C. State stranded nine.
UP NEXT
-Army is back in action Saturday against Auburn at 7 p.m. in its second game of the NCAA Raleigh Regional.
-Army and Auburn have met before in the regional round when the two teams squared off in the 2005 Tallahassee Regional. The Tigers notched a 12-3 victory in that contest.
-The loser of that contest will face the winner of the Northeastern/N.C. State game Sunday at 2 p.m. in the fifth game of the weekend at Doak Field.
-The Army/Auburn winner will wait to face the winner of the fifth game on Sunday night.
