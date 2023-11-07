In the first half the Black Knights had a balanced scoring output with six different scorers.

Missed free throws and turnovers were the name of the game. The Black Knights shot 13-24 from the charity stripe and had 18 turnovers. While the Red Foxes only shot 50% from the line themselves they limited themselves to only eight turnovers.

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Despite an impressive effort from two freshmen, the Army West Point men's basketball team fell to Marist 71-55 in Lee Anderson Head Coach Kevin Kuwik 's West Point debut.

Josh Scovens impressed in his debut scoring seven first half points.

The difference in the first half was points off turnovers. The Red Foxes scored 14 off of 10 turnovers and Army only had three points off of three turnovers.

The Black Knights would go into the half down 42-26.

The second half opened with a 10-4 Black Knight run to get back into the game. The Red Foxes answered with a 6-0 run to widen the gap back up.

That is when the Ryan Curry show began. He nailed a three, then three minutes later scored five points in a 10 second span.

He finished with 13 points all in the second half to tie for the game high.

The two freshman Curry and Scovens led the Black Knights with 13 and 11 respectively. Curry added four boards to his stat line and Scovens had two boards and two assists. Jared Cross shot an effect 3-4 from the field and 2-3 from deep for eight points while also adding a steal. TJ Small had seven points to go along with two steals on the night.

The Black Knights now shift their focus to a road trip to Stonehill on Thursday where they will play at 7 p.m. at Merkert Gymnasium.