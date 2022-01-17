Army picks up another Georgia recruit in running back, Kam Edge
It was back in August (2021) that linebacker prospect Holden Sapp, who is out of Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School City committed to the Army Black Knights.This weekend, the 6-foot-2, 218 p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news