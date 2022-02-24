Army picks up first 2023 commitment as Matt Gemma extends his pledge
On Wednesday evening the Army Black Knights received some good news from the neighboring-state defensive lineman, Matt Gemma.The product of Delbarton High School in Morristown, New Jersey, who hold...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news