Rising Junior Kalib Fortner (496 snaps, 68 tackles, including 3.5 TFLs, and 2.5 Sacks, plus 1 FF and 1 FR) worked his way from the scout team as a freshman to the top of the depth chart at Mike as a sophomore. Tough hard-nosed player with great potential who finished strong, especially in the Navy game as we all witnessed.

As GBK Sr. Analyst Gordon Larson pointed out in our GBK Looking Forward 2024 Series (Army Linebackers) … Fortner is surely an upcoming and coming talent, who proved his net worth in the 2023 grand finale against Navy.

GBK’s Joe Iacono had the opportunity to have a one-on-one with Kalib at the end of Monday’s practice session.