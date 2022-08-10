Army Post Practice Video Interviews (8/9) with HC Monken & others
Yesterday, the Black Knights hit the practice for the 7th for training camp, as the team continues to prepare for the 2022 season opener versus Coastal Carolina.
After today’s practice session, the media, including GBK’s Joe Iacono had the opportunity to engage in interviews with Head Coach Jeff Monken and the following players, Ay'Jaun Marshall and Jimmy Ciarlo.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**