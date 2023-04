As pointed out back on March 7th by GBK Sr. Writer & Analyst Gordon Larson 'In the Looking Forward 2023 Series - Army Running Backs', rising Junior Miles Stewart made his collegiate debut in 2022, appearing in 9 games with 2 starts and 134 snaps at slotback.

He carried the ball 6 times for 29 yards and no receptions last year, but at 5-10 and 201 pounds, he has the size to compete for either the RB position or a WR spot in the lineup.

After yesterday’s Army practice, GBK’s Joe Iacono had his one-on-one interview with Stewart.