Army QB Champ Harris & LB Tano Letuli enter Transfer Portal
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
Don’t get it twisted, the Army Black Knights aren’t immune to being impacted by the portal movement. However, there is a uniqueness relative to the transfer portal when it comes to Army West Point football.
Yes, the academy does have folks entering through the transfer portal, just none in football. The “challenge” is that anyone entering USMA starts over as a plebe including CBT (Cadet Basic Training).
As such, it appears that it is a one-way street, in which the street sign points to the player transferring from the Black Knights’ program to other potential opportunities. But as Coach Monken pointed out during his Army-Navy post-game comments … players aren’t entering West Point via the portal and there’s a reason for that.
Advertisement
“One thing about this game (Army-Navy) that’s different than anybody else playing the college football game is that there aren’t any transfers out there … there’s not one. Nobody that’s playing on their team or nobody that is playing on our team played at another college before they came here. Our guys grow up in our program, they come in as freshmen, we develop them, they grow up through the program … they play together as sophomores, juniors and take the field for the last time as seniors. That’s pretty special.”
— Post Army-Navy Game - Black Knights Head Coach, Jeff Monken
Well, this week two Army freshmen players entered the transfer portal. You had QB Champ Harris, who saw quality time as a backup to Bryson Daily, but actually started two games this season and one of those was against Top 20 ranked, LSU, as well as UMass.