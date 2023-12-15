Don’t get it twisted, the Army Black Knights aren’t immune to being impacted by the portal movement. However, there is a uniqueness relative to the transfer portal when it comes to Army West Point football.

Yes, the academy does have folks entering through the transfer portal, just none in football. The “challenge” is that anyone entering USMA starts over as a plebe including CBT (Cadet Basic Training).

As such, it appears that it is a one-way street, in which the street sign points to the player transferring from the Black Knights’ program to other potential opportunities. But as Coach Monken pointed out during his Army-Navy post-game comments … players aren’t entering West Point via the portal and there’s a reason for that.