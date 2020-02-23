COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – Despite a late inning push, the Army West Point baseball team was defeated by #20 Texas A&M at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park on Saturday.

The Black Knights gave the Aggies a fight in this one, chipping away at the A&M lead before ultimately falling short in a 6-5 contest.

Army scored first for the second game in a row, jumping out to a 2-0 advantage in the first inning. After the Aggies scored a run in the bottom half, starting pitcher Logan Smith held the opponent at bay with four straight scoreless innings.

In the fifth, Texas A&M stormed ahead with five runs to take a lead that would ultimately win the game. The Black Knights cut that lead to 6-5 in the eighth, but ultimately could not manage to get the equalizer after a promising start to the ninth.

John McKenna continued his strong series, driving in three of Army's five runs on the afternoon. The senior has five RBIs in the series' two games. Andre Walden went 2-4 and scored three runs.

The Army bullpen was strong in this one, with Anthony LoRicco and Will Hart holding TAMU scoreless in 3.0 innings pitched. Hart has now delivered four consecutive scoreless outings to start his Army career.

The teams will conclude their three-game series on Sunday with the first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.















