Army's Men's Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

WEST POINT, N.Y. - Army West Point men's basketball has announced its 2022-23 non-conference schedule. The 13-game non-conference schedule features five games at Christl Arena and a trip to London."Our non-conference schedule will test our team and get us ready to challenge for a Patriot League Championship," said the Lee Anderson Men's Head Basketball Coach Jimmy Allen. "We have some terrific games versus quality opponents.

Our team is excited to get started."The Black Knights open the season hosting Keystone on November 8 and Stonehill on November 12. Army West Point will then venture two hours north to face Siena on November 16 to kickoff a string of five away games.

Army will play in an event hosted by William & Mary where the Black Knights will face the host on November 19 before facing Radford on November 20.

The Black Knights will then head across the Atlantic Ocean to play in the previously announced London Basketball Classic where they will play Princeton on November 24 and either Manhattan or Northeastern on November 26.

Army starts a three-game homestand beginning against the US Merchant Marine Academy on November 30, followed by Wagner on December 3, and NJIT on December 7.

The Black Knights are back on the road against Rhode Island on December 10, Stony Brook on December 18, and Central Connecticut State on December 20 to conclude non-conference regular-season play.







