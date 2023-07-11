WEST POINT, N.Y – Army West Point football head coach Jeff Monken has been selected as a nominee for the Allstate AFCA 2023 Good Works® Team.

Monken joins a group of 20 head coaches across all of college football from the FBS, FCS, D-II, D-III & NAIA to be up for this award.

The final 22-member team of players and one honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists. They look for exceptional leadership on and off the football field. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player/coach must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining strong academic standing.

The nominees spend their free time working to change lives by mentoring youth, feeding the hungry and donating their earnings. Some have even established their own non-profit 501 (c)(3) organizations.

Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 135 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA FBS; 11 players from the NCAA FCS, Divisions II, III, and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach.

The AFCA was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to "maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession" and to "provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football."

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.