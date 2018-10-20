Fullback Darnell Woolfolk let's everyone know that it's 'paydirt' time Danny Wild-USA Today Sports



Quarterback Kelvin Hopkins and senior safety James Gibson were missing in action as the Black Knights of Army West Point hosted the Redhawks of Miami (OH) on an overcast football day at Michie Stadium in front of 38,016 fans. Sophomore Cam Thomas made his first start at quarterback and he and his teammates came away with the one-point win. Miami dominated the fourth quarter, scoring 14 points and decisively winning time of possession to force the game into overtime, but the Black Knight defense came up with a crucial stop of the Red Hawks’ two-point attempt in the second overtime to secure the win.

First Quarter

The Redhawks elected to receive the opening kickoff and the Army West Point defense held them to a three-and-out, forcing a punt that Mike Reynolds received on the Army 36 and returned 10 yards to the 46, where the Black Knights started their first possession of the game.

Sophomore QB Cam Thomas in his first collegiate start



Cam Thomas took the field as the replacement for the injured Kelvin Hopkins, and started the drive with a pitch to slotback Kell Walker for a 2 yard loss; but he quickly got the yardage back and then led the offense on a 12 play 54 yard drive to take an early 7-0 lead. Thomas carried the ball 5 times for 37 yards on the drive and fullback Darnell Woolfolk capped the drive with a 2 yard plunge for the score. The Redhawks returned the next kickoff to their 26, and Gus Ragland ran for a couple of quick first downs to mid field. The Black Knights held the Redhawks to 8 yards on the next three plays but head coach Chuck Martin thought he needed to be aggressive and went for it on 4th and 2. Ragland completed an 11 yard pass for the conversion to the Army 31, but the Redhawks would only gain another 7 yards before they turned it over on downs. The Black Knight offense ran the ball to the Miami 39 in 6 plays before time ran out in the first quarter.

Second Quarter

The Army offense continued to move the ball to the Miami 26, where Jeff Monken decided to go for his second 4th down conversion to keep the drive alive. Three plays later, fullback Andy Davidson ran it in from 11 yards out to increase the lead to 14-0.

Fullbck Andy Davidson Danny Wild-USA Today Sports



The kick coverage broke down as the Redhawks brought the next kickoff out to the Army 48, and Ragland led the Redhawks to a quick touchdown in 4 plays to close the gap to 14-7 with 7:40 left in the half. Army opted for the fair catch to start their third possession on the 25. After picking up a first down on the 37, the Black Knights were held to 9 yards on the next 3 plays, and with 4th down and 1 at the 46, Monken went for his third 4th down conversion of the game, and Woolfolk broke through for 14 yards to the Miami 40. Three plays later, Army reached the Red Zone bringing up a 3d and 4 at the MIami 17. Thomas followed Cooper Simpson’s block for a first down at the Miami 5. The Redhawk defense stiffened, holding Army to 2 yards on the next 2 plays, bringing up a third and goal at the 3. Woolfolk’s plunge came up a half yard short, and Monken called a timeout with 6 seconds left on the clock. With 4th and less than a yard to go for the score, Woolfolk was held to no gain as the Redhawks executed a successful goal line stand to go into the locker trailing 14-7. In the first half, Army West Point rushed for 202 yards and held the ball for nearly 23 minutes. Thomas led the team in rushing with 68 yards, while Woolfolk and Davidson scored 1 touchdown each. The Redhawks ran the ball 10 times for 44 yards and Ragland completed 4 of 8 attempts for 61 yards and the only Miami touchdown.

Game Summary Qtr Time Play Army Miami (OH) 1st 07:05 ARMY - Woolfolk, D. 2 yd run (Abercrombie, J. kick ), 12 plays, 54 yards, TOP 6:51 7 0 2nd 09:55 ARMY - Davidson, Andy 11 yd run (Abercrombie, J. kick ), 15 plays, 74 yards, TOP 8:30 14 0 2nd 07:40 MIAMI - YOUNG, Kenny 34 yd pass from RAGLAND, Gus (SLOMAN, Sam kick ) 4 plays, 52 yards, TOP 2:00

14 7 3rd 00:08 ARMY - Thomas, Cam 1 yd run (Abercrombie, J. kick ), 8 plays, 80 yards, TOP 4:23

21 7 4th 04:23 MIAMI - ROBINSON, Dom 3 yd pass from RAGLAND, Gus (SLOMAN, Sam kick ) 8 plays, 68 yards, TOP 1:54

21 14 4th 00:17 MIAMI - BECKER, Nate 5 yd pass from RAGLAND, Gus (SLOMAN, Sam kick ) 16 plays, 82 yards, TOP 3:11

21 21 OT 15:00 MIAMI - SLOMAN, Sam 33 yd field goal 7 plays, 10 yards, TOP 0:00

21 24 OT 15:00 ARMY - Abercrombie, J. 37 yd field goal 7 plays, 5 yards, TOP 0:00

24 24 OT 15:00 ARMY - Woolfolk, D. 7 yd run (Abercrombie, J. kick ), 4 plays, 25 yards, TOP 0:00

31 24 OT 15:00 MIAMI - MAYOCK, Luke 18 yd pass from RAGLAND, Gus (RAGLAND, Gus pass failed) 6 plays, 25 yards, TOP 0:00

31 30

Third Quarter

Army called for the fair catch to start the second half at their 25. The first drive started with a fumble by Kell Walker that fellow slotback Jordan Asberry recovered to avoid a turnover. Thomas was stopped for no gain and Davidson picked up 7, to bring up a 4th and 4, forcing Army to punt it away. Nick Schrage got off a 49 yard punt to the Miami 20, where the Redhawks started their first possession of the half.

Elusive slotback, Kell Walker in action (#AnkleBreaker) Danny Wild-USA Today Sports



After Miami picked up a quick first down, the defense forced a punt that went out of bounds at the Army 14. Kell Walker picked up a first down with an 8 yard carry to the 28, but Thomas was called on to attempt his first career pass that was incomplete, and then Asberry was stopped for a loss to bring up a 3d and 12. Thomas dropped back to pass and then ran draw for 7 yards, forcing Monken to send Schrage in to punt it away again. His second punt was not as good as the first and Miami had the ball on their own 40. Miami got 1 first down before the defense held, and Miami punted the ball into the end zone to give Army its third possession of the half starting on their own 20. Fullback Connor Slomka picked up 4 yards to the 24, and on the next play Thomas found a big hole to break loose for a 52 yard gain to the Miami 22. Woolfolk carried 7 yards to the 17, and followed it with a 4 yard gain for a first down at the Miami 12. Woolfolk gained 4 to the 8, and Davidson was stopped for a 1 yard loss at the 9. Davidson got the call again and got the ball to the 1, and Thomas followed Woolfolk through a hole on the right side to score on the next play, and Army extended their lead to 21-7 with 8 seconds left in the quarter. Miami returned the kickoff 17 yards to their own 18, as time ran out in the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Miami came up short after 3 plays, but taking a page out of Monken’s playbook, Martin went for it again on 4th down and pushed it forward just enough to move the chains. With a third and 7 on the 43, completed an 18 yard pass to the Army 39 for another Miami first down. Two incomplete passes brought up another third down, but Ragland ran the draw for 8 yards, and Martin called for another 4th down conversion attempt. Ragland dropped back to pass but then kept for 4 yards and the first down conversion. A four yard completion was followed by an incomplete bringing up a third down at the Army 22. Ragland’s pass fell incomplete bringing up another 4th down and this time Ragland was stopped short of the first down to turn the ball back to Army West Point at their own 22 with 8:07 left in the game, and Army leading 21-7. The Black Knights gained just 6 yards in 3 plays and had to punt the ball away. Schrage got off a 40 yard kick to the Miami 32. Ragland completed three quick passes of 18, 17 and 17 yards to advance the ball to the Army 16, and then after a 1 yard completion threw two passes incomplete to bring up another 4th down. On 4th and 9, Ragland completed a 12 yard pass to the Army 3 and then tossed the ball over the head of cornerback Elijah Riley for a touchdown to close the gap to 21-14 with 4:23 left on the clock. Miami attempted an on-side kick, but Andy Davidson caught it at the Army 47 to start the next Army possession. Woolfolk was held to a 1 yard gain and Thomas was stopped for no gain as Miami declined a holding penalty to bring up a 3d and 9. Davidson picked up 6 and Zach Potter came in to punt the ball away with 3:28 left in the game. Potter’s kick sailed out of bounds at the Miami 16.

Danny Wild-USA Today Sports



Ragland was dropped for a 2 yard loss on first down but found Walker wide open up the middle for a first down at the 32. Ragland followed it up with another first down to the 46. The defense forced him to throw it away on the next play and then another incomplete was followed by a 7 yard completion to bring up another 4th down attempt. Ragland completed to Walker for a first down at the Army 41. On third-and-five at the 25, Ragland threw a nice screen pass, and safety Max Regan stopped the receiver at the 5 to prevent the touchdown. Miami had the ball with a first and goal at the five and 37 seconds left, and Ragland tried unsuccessfully to lob it to his big receivers three times to bring up yet another 4th down with 21 seconds left on the clock. With the game on the line, Miami called back-to-back timeouts to see what the Army defense was planning to do. Then as Miami lined up for their fourth down attempt, Army called a timeout to discuss their defensive strategy. Ragland found Nate Becker wide open in the end zone for the touchdown, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty set Miami back 15, virtually eliminating any chance to go for two and Miami settled for the extra point to tie the score with 17 seconds left on the clock. Kell Walker returned the ball to the 25 and Thomas took a knee to send the game into overtime.

First Overtime

Army West Point won the toss and elected to defend. Miami started their first possession at the 25 and Ragland was dropped after a 1 yard gain on the first play. Ragland avoided a potential sack and threw a successful pass to move the ball to the 19. On the next play Ragland kept for a first down at the 14. On first and 10, Ragland was forced to throw the ball away, and Riley batted the next attempt away in the end zone to bring up a 3d and 10. Ragland was dropped for a loss to bring up a 4th and 11 at the 15 and Miami elected go for the field goal and a three point lead.

Danny Wild-USA Today Sports



The Black Knights lined up at the 25 for their first attempt in overtime.Woolfolk carried for 4 yards to the 21 and then Thomas stumbled after picking up 5 yards to the 16. Thomas kept for the first down at the 13 but Miami defense stiffened at that point. Thomas was dropped for a loss on the next two plays to bring up a third down and 12. Army was called for a delay of game make it third and 17 at the 21. Thomas attempted his second career pass, which was batted away in the end zone, forcing Monken to call out John Abercrombie to kick a 38 yard field goal to send the game into second OT.

Second Overtime

Army had the ball first to start the second overtime, and Thomas came back out for another attempt to win the game. A pitch to Walker picked up 8 yards to the 17, and Woolfolk followed up with a 3 yard gain for the first down. Walker was brought down after two yards but a face-mask call gave Army first and goal at the Miami 7, and Woolfolk bulled his way across the goal line to take back the lead 31-24. Miami took the field knowing it had to score a touchdown to stay alive. Ragland threw a swing pass that was stopped after a two yard gain, but he completed his second pass for a first down at the 13. Elijah Riley blitzed from the outside to drop Ragland for a 5 yard loss and then Ragland threw the ball away to avoid a sack on the next play which brought up a third and 14. Ragland completed a 5 yard pass to make it 4th and 10, but then a 5 yard penalty set them back to 4th and 15. Faced with a do or die attempt, Ragland found Maycock in the end zone for a touchdown. Miami went for two and the win but caught in the grasp of an Army defender Ragland tossed a desperation shovel pass that was caught by a Miami running back who had an opening to the end zone; but cornerbacks Jahvari Bourdeau and Elijah Riley combined for the decisive stop on the two to preserve the win.

Danny Wild-USA Today Sports

Quickie Stats

- Army rushed for 347 yards, including 29 rushing yards in OT. - Cam Thomas was 0-2 in passing, but led the team in rushing with 137 yards in 26 attempts for a 5.3 average. - Darnell Woolfolk rushed for 96 yards and scored 2 touchdowns, including the winning TD in overtime. - Cole Christiansen led the team in tackles with 13, including 5 tackles for loss. - Although several blitzes came close to dropping Ragland, Elijah Riley had the only official Sack of the game.

Danny Wild-USA Today Sports



- Army fumbled the ball once but recovered and neither team had a turnover in the game. - Miami controlled the ball for 11:38 in the fourth quarter, and it was the first time all season that an opponent has held the ball longer than Army West Point as the Black Knights struggled to move the ball in the final quarter. - It was a big day for 4th down conversion attempts as Army West Point converted 3 of 4 fourth down attempts, and Miami completed 7 of 9 including several gambles on long yardage situations as Miami head coach Chuck Martin pulled out all the stops in his attempt to upset the Black Knights.

Stay tuned for our GBK highlights of the game; comments from several of the 2019 Army commits and of course our Monday Morning Quarterback Analysis of the contest and more.