Army takes down Eastern Michigan 37-22 to qualify for a 3rd straight bowl
It was an overcast day with the temperature in the mid 40s in Ypsilanti, Michigan, as the Black Knights of Army West Point took the field to play the Eagles of Eastern Michigan University. Army fan...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news