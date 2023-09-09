Army takes down visiting Delaware State, 57-0
Hey Army fans, I know that you have been accustomed to GBK Analyst Joe Iacono’s post-game analysis, especially last week’s virtual recap. Unfortunately, you are stuck with me today {laughing}, but Joe will be back in his seat for the balance of the season, and as always, we look forward to his coverage.
It is safe to say that the 1st half of today’s contest captures the narrative of the entire game.
Yes, the offense put up 36 points on the scoreboard, but we will get to the “O’s” performance in just a moment. However, it was the defense that truly set the tone for the Black Knights.
Leading the charge were middle linebackers Spencer Jones and Leo Lowin, who were both all over the field, along with cornerback Cam Jones … but it was a collective effort by the entire defensive ensemble. Hey, just ask Delaware State QB Aaron Angelo, who on two occasions lost his helmet and three times had to be escorted from the game and eventually replaced by Marqui Adams.
With the Army defense in command, Quarterback Bryson Daily and the offense didn’t miss a beat despite a couple of unimpactful hiccups.
Score By Quarter:
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Final
|
Delaware State
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Army
|
15
|
21
|
7
|
14
|
57
Game Summary:
• During the 1st quarter, Daily hit pay dirt on 2nd & 9 from the 13-yard line, following a great lead block by running back Jakobi Buchanan. The Black Knights were successful on their 2-point conversion, netting them a quick 8-0 lead.
• The next Army offensive series gave us a peak at what could be with the combo of Daily-Isaiah Alston (WR), as No. 13 hit No. 11 on a play action in stride 59-yard touchdown pass and 15-0 lead.
• With 11:13 remaining in the 2nd quarter and first and goal against the Cougars’ defense, Daily runs off tackle and puts the Black Knights up 22-0.
|Quarter
|Time
|Scoring Play
|Delaware State
|Army
|
1st
|
08:00
|
ARMY - Daily,Bryson 13 yd run (Reed,Hayden rush), 10 plays, 39 yards, TOP 04:58
|
0
|
8
|
1st
|
01:33
|
AWP - Alston,Isaiah 59 yd pass from Daily,Bryson (Maretzki,Quinn kick) 2 plays, 65 yards, TOP 00:41
|
0
|
15
|
2nd
|
08:01
|
AWP - Daily,Bryson 4 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 6 plays, 25 yards, TOP 03:12
|
0
|
22
|
2nd
|
03:14
|
AWP - Alston,Isaiah 70 yd pass from Daily,Bryson (Maretzki,Quinn kick) 1 plays, 70 yards, TOP 00:14
|
0
|
29
|
2nd
|
02:58
|
AWP - Riley,Tyson 16 yd pass from Daily,Bryson (Maretzki,Quinn kick) 1 plays, 16 yards, TOP 00:07
|
0
|
36
|
3rd
|
01:12
|
AWP - Buchanan,Jakobi 1 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 13 plays, 80 yards, TOP 06:26
|
0
|
43
|
4th
|
12:20
|
AWP - Robinson,Larry 23 yd run (Alvarado,Carlos kick), 3 plays, 44 yards, TOP 01:16
|
0
|
50
|
4th
|
07:36
|
AWP - Udoh,Kanye 5 yd run (Alvarado,Carlos kick), 5 plays, 37 yards, TOP 02:20
|
0
|
57
|
FINAL
|
0
|
57
POST-GAME PRESSER WITH HEAD COACH JEFF MONKEN & PLAYERS
Head Coach Jeff Monken
Head Jeff Monken, LB, Leo Lowin, QB Bryson Daily & WR Isaiah Alston
Post Game Thoughts:
• This afternoon’s home season opener went as most expected … an Army football team that was looking to rebound from a 4th quarter meltdown loss last Saturday against ULM.
• From the opening kickoff through the final whistle of the game, the Black Knights were extremely physical in every facet of the game but also showed an efficient and more confident offense compared to what played out last weekend.
• However, we also have to put things in perspective. And respectfully speaking, this was Delaware State and not upcoming opponents UTSA, Syracuse Boston College. Troy or LSU, who Army will face off with over the next five weekends.
• In his post-game presser, Coach Monken talked about the physical and mental intensity of his offense, defense, and special teams. But he also noted that despite putting 57 points on the scoreboard and holding Delaware State to zero … the Black Knights are going to have to play a different brand of ball if they are to come out on top of the aforementioned upcoming games.
• Not only did QB Bryson Daily sound more confident after today’s game, but his performance on the field suggests that he has taken a step in the right direction from a performance perspective. Daily was 8 for 11 (72.7%) for an impressive 193 yards passing and 3 passing touchdowns.
• Equally as impressive is talented wide receiver Isaiah Alston who had 3 receptions on the day, for 135 yards (career high) and two touchdowns… one going for 70 yards.
• Defensively, inside linebackers Leo Lowin and Spencer Jones set the tone and the other members of the defensive crew joined in the fun. Lowin was all over the field and finished with 9 tackles, while Jones had 6 total tackles, while cornerback Cam Jones added 5 total tackles.
• It was the Black Knights' first shutout victory since 2020, defeating Navy, 15-0.
• Senior RB Jakobi Buchanan hit paydirt from one yard out, which was the 25th of his career. This put him 10th on Army's all-time rushing touchdown list.
