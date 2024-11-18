Army to Honor the Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division for the 2024 Army

The 2024 Army West Point uniforms for the 125th Army-Navy Game presented by USAA tells the story of the soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division.

Nearly 80 years ago, the Screaming Eagles lived their motto, Rendezvous with Destiny, when they raced into the town of Bastogne in response to the Nazi offensive that would become known as the Battle of the Bulge. The 101st Airborne Division, encircled by Nazi forces, endured three weeks of relentless close combat in freezing weather.