Army to Honor the Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division for the 2024 Army

The 2024 Army West Point uniforms for the 125th Army-Navy Game presented by USAA tells the story of the soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division.
Nearly 80 years ago, the Screaming Eagles lived their motto, Rendezvous with Destiny, when they raced into the town of Bastogne in response to the Nazi offensive that would become known as the Battle of the Bulge. The 101st Airborne Division, encircled by Nazi forces, endured three weeks of relentless close combat in freezing weather.
On December 14, we are honored to represent the past, present, and future Screaming Eagles of the 101st Airborne Division. As we take the field against our rivals, we carry the paratroopers’ legacy and traditions with us as we seek to emulate their Rendezvous with Destiny by refusing to yield the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy.
This is the ninth season that Army Football and the United States Military Academy history department have collaborated with Nike on the specialty uniform for the Army-Navy Game.
2016: 82nd Airborne Division
2017: 10th Mountain Division
2018: 1st Infantry Division
2019: 1st Cavalry Division
2020: 25th Infantry Division
2021: Special Forces Command
2022: 1st Armored Division
2023: 3rd Infantry Division
2024: 101st Airborne Division
For complete coverage and information about Army's uniform please visit our Microsite: ScreamingEagles.football
