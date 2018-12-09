Victory feels sweet inside the Army West Point Football Brotherhood GoBlackKnights.com

It was a cold but sunny day in Philadelphia as the Black Knights of Army West Point took the field in their quest to capture the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy for the second year in a row. They had already secured the right to keep the trophy at West Point with their win over Air Force earlier this season, but now they had to beat the Midshipmen of Navy to have their name etched on the trophy as the 2018 champions. Army came into the game with a 9-2 record and a seven game winning streak ranked in the top 25 in both the AP and Coaches polls. Navy was experiencing a rare losing season with a 3-9 record, having won only one contest against a team with a winning record this season. But as fans of this game have come to realize, you can throw away the records when it comes to America’s Game. As has been the case in every game in recent years, the game was a battle from start to finish that wasn’t decided until the fourth quarter when two turnovers by Navy stopped their valiant comeback attempt short. The Black Knights countered a Navy touchdown with one of their own to hold onto the 7 point lead they built in the first possession of the game and lay claim the CiC trophy for the second year in a row.

First Quarter - Army Strikes First and then Stops Navy

Navy won the toss and deferred to the second half; so Army received the opening kickoff.

GoBlackKnights.com

Sandon McCoy took the kick on the 3 yard line and returned it to the 18, where Army started its first possession. The Midshipmen stopped fullback Darnell Woolfolk for short yardage on the first two plays, but on third and long, quarterback Kelvin Hopkins found wide receiver Glenn Coates open for a 17 yard pass completion and an Army first down. On the next play, junior slotback Kell Walker broke loose for a huge 51 yard run to the Navy 10 yard line, and Hopkins carried it in from there to give Army West Point an early 7-0 lead. It was a quick scoring drive by Army standards, taking just 5 plays and only 2:24 off the game clock. At that point it looked like it would be Army’s day. Malcolm Perry returned Army’s kickoff to the Navy 30, and the Black Knight defense came on to hold Navy to 5 yards on their first two plays. Navy went to the trick play bag early with a slotback pass attempt by Perry to Mike Martin that fell incomplete, but OLB Kenneth Brinson was called for interference on the play when he hit the receiver early; and Navy got a first down on the penalty. The defense held Navy to negative yardage on the next three plays and Navy was forced to punt to the Army 23, where the Black Knights began their second possession. Army’s second possession was not nearly as successful as the Navy defense forced a 3 and out and Nick Schrage booted a short punt to the Navy 35 where the Midshipmen began their second possession of the game. The Army defense forced another punt after 3 downs, but Chris Skyers was called for roughing the kicker to give Navy their second first down of the game. Navy was held to 3 yard in two plays, and Abey attempted a pass that Mike Reynolds tipped and safety Jaylon McClinton grabbed for an interception to give Army the ball on their own 33. Hopkins was dropped for a two yard loss and Walker dropped a pass to bring up a 3d and 12, but then Hopkins found Walker open for a 25 yard pass completion and another Army first down. On the third play of the next series, Navy stopped Hopkins just short of a first down, but predictably, Monken went for the 4th down conversion as the clock wound down. The Black Knight defense held Navy to 14 yards in the quarter and the offense picked up 81 yards on the ground and 42 yards through the air. Navy’s only first downs of the quarter came on Army penalties.

Army-Navy Scoring Summary 12-8-18 Army Navy 1st 12:34 ARMY - Hopkins Jr., K. 10 yd run (Abercrombie, J. kick ), 5 plays, 82 yards, TOP 2:26 7 0 3rd 04:33 ARMY - Abercrombie, J. 33 yd field goal 14 plays, 64 yards, TOP 8:19 10 0 4th 07:10

NAVY - LEWIS, Garret 1 yd run (MOEHRING, B kick ), 4 plays, 48 yards, TOP 1:52 10 7 4th 01:28 ARMY - Hopkins Jr., K. 1 yd run (Abercrombie, J. kick ), 4 plays, 22 yards, TOP 1:34 17 7 4th 00:29 NAVY - MOEHRING, B 46 yd field goal 10 plays, 47 yards, TOP 0:59 17 10

Second Quarter

The second quarter started with Army holding onto a 7 point lead, and a first down on the Navy 33. Navy stopped Woolfolk for a short two yard gain and Hopkins missed a touchdown opportunity when he missed on a pass attempt to Christian Hayes who was wide open in the end zone. On the next play Hopkins ran a quarterback draw to pick up a first down to the Navy 18, but Navy defense held them there. Navy stopped two running plays for short yards, and slotback Jordan Asberry could not hold onto the Hopkins pass to bring up a 4th down on the 16. Monken sent John Abercrombie in to attempt a field goal, but Abercrombie missed wide right from 33 yards out for his first missed attempt of the year to keep Army’s lead at 7-0.

DC Jay Bateman and the 'D' came to play GoBlackKnights.com

Navy took over on their own 20. The Midshipmen were held to 7 yards in three plays and had to punt it away to cornerback Mike Reynolds, who returned it to the Army 31 Where Army started its second possession of the quarter. Navy held Army to 6 yards in three plays forcing Army to punt, and Schrage got off a 47 yard kick to the Navy 15, where Navy took over again with 7:55 left in the quarter. Abey got 4 yards, and then an encroachment penalty on Cole Christiansen brought up a 2d and 1, setting up an easy first down on the next play. The defense held Navy to negative yards on the next three plays, and Navy was forced to punt again. Reynolds fielded the punt on the 32 and returned it 3 yards to the 35. Woolfolk had an 8 yard pickup and then converted the first down on his next run. Andy Davidson gained 22 yards to the Navy 32 for another first down. After picking up a short one, Hopkins dropped back to pass and was sacked for an 8 yard loss. Malick Hancock got 9 the 8 yards back on a reverse. Monken elected to go for it on 4th and long, but Hopkins’ pass to Walker came up short and Navy took over on the 31 and ran out the clock in two plays to end the half. Army held the ball for 17:48 of the first half, out-gained Navy in Total Offense 180 yards to Navy’s 39, and had a 1-0 margin in turnovers, but the Black Knights held onto a slim 7 point lead at the half.



Third Quarter - Army Gets 3 More on a Field Goal

Slotback Kell Walker GoBlackKnights.com

Perry returned Landon Salyers short kickoff to the Navy 42, where the Midshipmen started their first possession of the second half. Two running plays gained 9 yards but Abey was dropped for a 2 yard loss on third down and Navy elected to punt. Army took possession on their own 19, and picked up a short yard on first down; but Hopkins found seldom used slotback Zack Boobas open for his first career pass reception to give Army a first down at the 33. After two running plays gained 6 yards Hopkins pitched the ball to Woolfolk for 18 yards on the fullback sweep to give Army another first down on the Navy 43. Two short runs brought up a 3d and 6 and Hopkins found a hole to pick up 11 yards and another first down at the Navy 38. Navy held Woolfolk to another short gain, but, once again, Hopkins came through with 12 yards for another first down at the Navy 14. Woolfolk gained a short two, and on second down, Hopkins was dropped for a 4 yard loss to bring up a 3d and 12. Walker was stopped for no gain; so Monken sent Abercrombie out for his second field goal attempt of the game, and this time, Abercrombie converted from 32 yards out this time to increase Army’s lead to 10-0. Army held the ball 8 minutes and 18 seconds on the scoring drive. The Black Knight kick coverage team stopped the Navy return man at the Navy 18, where Navy began their second possession of the half. Navy picked up a first down on 3 running plays, but on their second series, Maloy was held to 2 yards on an outside pitch, and Navy was called for a procedure penalty to bring up a second and 13. Abey dropped back to attempt a pass, and Mike Reynolds was in perfect position to pick off Abey’s attempt for the second turnover of the game, giving Army possession on their own 49. A three yard gain by Walker took the ball into Navy territory, Woolfolk picked up another 4, and Connor Slomka gained a short 1 yard bringing up a 4th and a long 1 on the Navy 42 as time ran out in the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter - Navy Changes QBs and Threatens but Army Scores Again to Clinch the Game.

GoBlackKnights.com

As he has done all season long, Monken elected to go for it on fourth down, and Hopkins dove for what was initially ruled a first down. A long review of the play moved the ball back a foot requiring a measurement that came up just inches short to turn the ball over to Navy on downs. Niumatalolo sent Garrett Lewis in to replace Abey at quarterback. After two running plays brought up a third and 11, Lewis completed a 34 yard screen pass to Makekau for Navy’s longest play of the game to that point and a first down on the Army 26. Three more running plays brought up another 4th and 1, and Navy had little choice but to go for it. Lewis kept for a short one yard gain and a first down on the Army 16, but on the next play Jaylon McClinton forced a fumble by Lewis that safety James Gibson recovered on the Army 4 yard line for Army’s third turnover of the game. Two short runs followed by a third down pass to Walker came up short of the first down and Army was forced to punt the ball away. Schrage got off a 40 yard punt that Springer returned to the Army 48, where Navy took possession with 9:02 left on the game clock. The ever dangerous Perry found a hole in the defense and scampered for a 43 yard gain to the Army 5, Smith got 4 yards to the one and 2 plays later, Lewis carried it in for Navy’s first score of the game to cut the lead to 10-7. Walker returned the Navy kickoff to the 42, but Navy stopped the Army offense in 3 plays to force another Army punt, and Navy had the ball back on their own 34 with 4:40 left in the game. Middle linebacker Cole Christiansen dropped Lewis for a 3 yard loss, and Lewis completed a pass for 7 yards to bring up a third and 7. Navy was called for a false start to make it third and 12, and the third down, end-around pass attempt was incomplete to bring up a 4th and 12 at the Navy 32. It was a desperate situation for Niumatolo. With the game on the line, he sent Abey back in to attempt a pass, and Kenneth Brinson broke through force a fumble that he recovered on the Navy 22 to return control to Army with a 3 point lead and 3:02 left on the game clock. Navy stopped Woolfolk for a 3 yard gain, but then Hopkins found a big hole on the left side for a 17 yard gain and a first and goal at the Navy 2 yard line. Woolfolk picked up a short yard to the one, and Navy called a timeout with 1:38 left on the clock. Navy was called offsides on the next play to move the ball inside the 1, and Hopkins took advantage, following his offensive line into the end zone to boost the Army lead to 17-7 with 1:28 left in the game. Navy got an unnecessary roughness call on the play to move the Army’s kickoff up to the 50 yard line. Salyers booted the kickoff the end zone and Lewis came back in for a final desperation comeback attempt, as Army defensive coordinator Jay Bateman put the Black Knight defense in prevent mode. Lewis took advantage of Bateman’s strategy by completing two passes for a couple of first downs to the Army 46, but then he failed to connect on his next three attempts to bring up a 4th down with 57 seconds left on the clock. With the game on the line, Lewis found Perry open for another first down to the Army 34. Three plays later Navy had another 4th down at the Army 28, and Moehring came in to kick a 46 yard field goal that came just a year too late for Navy. Navy tried the obligatory onside kick, but Jordan Asberry pounced on the loose ball to snuff out Navy’s last hope, as Hopkins went into victory formation to run out the clock.

Quickie Stats and a Brief Summary

GoBlackKnights.com

As predicted, it was another close game, that remained in dispute until the final minutes of the 4th quarter. The Black Knights dominated the Midshipmen for three quarters and finished with the advantage on every statistic including the final score, but still, Navy kept the game close until the final cannon. Army Black Knights controlled the ball for 34 minutes and 21 seconds and out-gained the Midshipmen in Total Yardage 283 to 208 with 144 of Navy’s 208 yards coming in the 4th quarter. Both defenses were stingy as Navy held Army to 243 yards rushing, while the Black Knights held the Middies to a meager 147 yards on the ground, with 63 of Navy’s rushing yards coming in the final quarter. Navy had 81 yards passing on 5 completions in 17 attempts, all of which came in the final quarter, when Army was playing its prevent defense. Hopkins had an off day passing the ball with just 4 completions in 9 attempts despite having receivers open most of the game, but his 61 yards were crucial in keeping the offense moving at critical times. Last, but certainly not least, Army dominated the all-important turnover battle 4-0. It was Army West Point’s 10th win of the season, tying the 1996 team for the most wins in a season by an Army football team. More to come in our Monday Morning Quarterback Analysis