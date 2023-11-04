



The week prior to Saturday’s Army—Air Force contest … Black Knights’ Head Coach Jeff Monken and players were saying all the right things. However, with Army’s season, along with Air Force’s 2023 success (Ranked #17), those shared words were hard to embrace for those who follow Army football. In other words, the verbiage coming out of the Army football program appeared to be simply sound bites.

Well, we stand corrected, because the team in the Black & Gold showed the packed house at Empower Field in Denver, Colorado they were in for a show and a surprise outcome.

From Army’s first offensive series that saw quarterback Bryson Daily fake to running back Jakobi Buchanan (who made a key block) then sprint 62 yards and hit pay dirt, which put the Black Knights up 7-0. The exclamation point of the game came in the 4th quarter with 2:32 remaining, Army leading 23-3 and linebacker Leo Lowin made the hit on the Air Force ball carrier, who fumbled and was recovered by defensive lineman Dre Miller.

Game Over & Sing Second!

In between those two aforementioned points, Army showed up on both sides of the ball, but I will defer to GBK’s Joe Iacono, and today’s guest, former Black Knights linebacker, Alex Aukerman



