Virginia safety prospect Jaden Dabbs saw enough from Army West Point during his Junior Day visit this past Saturday to pull the trigger on a commitment. The Chesapeake, Virginia standout is also completely shutting down his recruitment, although there are still possibilities that are available to him, he shared with GBK that he didn't see a way he could turn them down the opportunity to become a Black Knight. “No sir,” replied Dabbs when asked if he plans on taking additional visit visits now that he has committed to Army West Point. “My commitment is locked down and recruitment is closed.”

In His Own Words

When it came to his pledge to Army West Point, this is how it unfolded for the 6-foot-0, 170-pounder out of Oscar F. Smith High School. “I notified Coach (Jeff) Monken on FaceTime almost 2 hours ago,” Dabbs shared. “He was happy for me and excited to have me be a part of the team.” So what led Dabbs to make his decision? “The main reason is my life outside of football,” he calmly stated. “I made this decision knowing I will be set for life and I think West Point is the best place for me to develop outside of football. I talked to some players that really made me feel comfortable and it felt like a family. They also can develop me in football as well and that is proven with I believe five active league guys. They also just had pro day so more to come.”

According to Dabbs, he can now completely concentrate on his senior season, now that he has made his college decision. “It feels great,” Dabbs stated. “I was nervous before, not because I’m not confident in my decision, but just knowing this is my next big step. I am very happy and excited to be there and look forward to showing them more what I can do this upcoming season.” Dabbs' current GPA is 3.6 and it has yet to be determined if his next step into the ranks of the academy will be as a direct admit or via the USMAPS.