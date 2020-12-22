GoBlackKnights - Army West Point to Play in 62nd AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Memphis, TN – Army, which just completed its season on Saturday with a win over Air Force to secure the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy, was tabbed to play West Virginia in the 62nd AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Thursday, December 31 at 3:00 p.m. (CT). The Black Knights finished their 2020 campaign with a 9-2 record, including wins over Navy and Air Force. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be televised by ESPN and broadcast on ESPN Radio.

This will be Army’s first time in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, and West Virginia will be making its third appearance. The Mountaineers faced Utah in the 1964 game played in the Atlantic City Convention Center. It was the first college bowl game played indoors (pre- Astrodome). West Virginia played Texas A&M in the 2014 AutoZone Liberty.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams. They last played in 1961, and Army holds a 2-1 series advantage.

Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl:

“The AutoZone Liberty Bowl was founded on the principles of liberty, freedom and patriotism, so it is with great pride we host Army for the first time in our 62- year history. We have great respect for the Black Knights and congratulate head coach Jeff Monken and his team on extending their season and celebrating their 2020 accomplishments in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.”

Mike Buddie, Army West Point Director of Athletics:

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to play in such a prestigious bowl as the AutoZone Liberty Bowl that espouses the principles of freedom, patriotism and liberty.”

“The men on our football team deserved this opportunity and we were not going to rest until we exhausted every potential pathway to a bowl game. We are thrilled our guys will get to suit up one more time to represent Army West Point in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.”

Jeff Monken, Army West Point Head Coach:

“Our players went from utter devastation on Sunday night when it appeared they might not have an opportunity to play in a bowl game to extreme elation when they received an invitation from the AutoZone Liberty Bowl”.

“Our young men are so deserving of this and I am excited that this special team and this senior class will get an opportunity to play together one more time. Sometimes things turn out even better than you thought they would and we are so thankful to everyone who supported our program and worked to make this happen. A big thank you to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and we can’t wait to get to Memphis to play an outstanding Power Five opponent in West Virginia.”

Neal Brown, West Virginia Head Coach:

“I have great respect for the Army football tradition and the sacrifice the Cadets make daily for our country. Coach Monken and his staff have done a terrific job at West Point with 43 wins in the last five years. We started the day preparing for one opponent and will end it preparing for another but that’s how crazy 2020 has been.”

Shane Lyons, West Virginia Director of Athletics:

“We look forward to the opportunity of playing a bowl game in our home state. Since we returned to campus this summer, I am proud of our team in how they have navigated through the challenges presented during this unique season. They get another chance to take the field against a very good opponent in West Virginia. We know Memphis is a special place for Vol fans, and we look forward to seeing them on New Year’s Eve.”

For game tickets, call the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at (901) 795-7700.