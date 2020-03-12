Army now turns its attention to a three-game series against Rutgers in Fort Myers, Fla. The series will begin on Friday with the first pitch scheduled for for noon.

Army finished the Snowbird Classic with a 3-2 record in the series, winning the final three games in Port Charlotte while averaging 10 hits per contest in the team's victories.

Starting pitcher Robbie Buecker earned his first career win, going six innings and allowing three runs with four strikeouts.

The Black Knights collected double-digit hits for the second consecutive game, led by a 3-3 performance by outfielder Andre Walden. The junior drove in two runs and scored a pair as well to lead the Army offense. His RBI triple in the fifth game Army its first lead of the afternoon.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – The Army West Point baseball team won its third consecutive game, defeating Georgetown 6-4, to close out the Snowbird Classic at North Charlotte Regional Park on Wednesday.

• Robbie Bueckergot the start for Army and started the game off with two strikeouts in a quick first inning.

• Georgetown got on the board first in the second inning on bases loaded fielder's choice.

• The Black Knights pulled even in the third on a bloop single by catcher Cam Cerruto.

• Army got its first lead an inning later when Andre Walden sent a fly ball down the right field line in right that landed just fair. Walden was able to make it all the way around to third for an RBI triple

• The Cadets extended the lead in the sixth when Kevin Dubrule grounded a ball to shortstop to bring home Jeremiah Adams. The shortstop attempted to get the out at third but the ball was misplayed resulting in all runners reaching safely.

• The Hoyas would even the game in the bottom of the inning. The first run came on an RBI triple off the wall in right center field by Will Gersky. He scored a play later on an RBI single by Alex Gamache.

• Buecker exited the game after six innings of three-run ball with four strikeouts. He earned his first career victory.

• In the seventh, Anthony Giachin hit a leadoff double and Andre Walden reached when Georgetown misplayed a bunt attempt. John McKenna gave Army the lead on a single through the right side. Army added another a batter later on an error on a failed pickoff attempt.

• Walden added to the lead an inning later with an RBI single through the left side to make it 6-3 Army.

• Georgetown drew closer in the bottom of the eighth on an infield RBI single by Ry Davis. They threatened for more, but the threat was cut short when Cam Cerruto threw out a stealing runner at third to end the inning.

• Ray Bartoli collected his second save of the season, ending the game on a 6-6-3 double play to clinch the win for Army.