News
ago football Edit

Ask The GBK Staff -- Friday's Version

GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

Typically, our edition of 'Ask The GBK Staff' comes on Wednesday. However, for this week, we have made a slight shift and we are bringing it to you today.

As always, feel free to ask any questions for GoBlackKnights.com’s team members (Charles Grevious, Joe Iacono, Gordon Larson, A.M. Allan) and former Army star running back, Raymond Maples.

Post your questions about the team, recruiting, or anything else in this thread below. If we don't know the answer, we'll work our hardest to get the best answer possible.

We will check in on the thread throughout the day to answer whatever questions you have!

CLICK HERE to ask your question on The 12th Knight message board.


**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

