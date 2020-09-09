ATH/QB Quindarius Sterling discusses his commitment to the Black Knights
It was last Friday evening that athlete/quarterback Quindarius Sterling verbally committed to Black Knights’ offensive coordinator Brent Davis, who has been handling his recruiting throughout.“So I...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news