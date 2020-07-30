Athlete Breyden Byrd discusses his interest level in the Army Black Knights
Athlete Breyden Byrd currently holds 21 offers, which include Army West Point, Navy, Harvard, and so many other notables.And when it comes to the Black Knights of Army, the 6-foot-3, 248 pounder to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news