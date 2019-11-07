Athlete Seth Daniels looking forward to his upcoming weekend visit
Dharius “Seth” Daniels out of Foundation Academy will join several other recruits like Army commit Khalil Miller on the campus of West Point this Saturday, as the Black Knights host the Minutemen o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news