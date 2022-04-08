Athlete Wakeem Page talks Army West Point visit
It was back on March 22nd that Wakeem Page received his official offer from the Army Black Knights of West Point.“I was offered by Head Coach Jeff Monken, but my primary recruiter is Mike Viti and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news