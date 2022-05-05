Big DT prospect Dante Payton talks Army offer
It is safe to say that Dante Payton is one of the biggest 2023 prospects that the Army Black Knights are recruiting.The 6-foot-2, 310 pounder is out of Steele High School in Cibolo, Texas and curre...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news