Back on April 8th, following his unofficial visit to West Point, big offensive lineman prospect Maddox Huber had this to say to GBK relative to what he is looking for in a college program.

“I want to go to a school that will help me grow as a person,” said the 6-foot-7, 300-pounder who holds a 3.925 GPA. “I think I am definitely interested in Army West Point and they will be in my Top 5.”

I had an amazing time this weekend … my parents and I really love the idea of going to a military academy and when I do decide where I go Army West Point will definitely be in the Top 5.”

“It was my first time at the West Point campus, and it exceeded expectations,” he added. “All the facilities were exceptional, and the coaches were extremely personable.”

In addition to his offer from the Black Knights of Army …Navy, Air Force, Lamar University, Southeastern Louisiana and Memphis have also extended offers.

Also, Huber has taken a couple of recent visits to TCU (4/19) and Texas A&M (4/20).