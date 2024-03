This past weekend netted solid results for the Army coaching staff, including the commitment from Elijah Bechtel ... as they hosted several prospects during Saturday’s Junior Day.

This consisted of the recruits on hand witnessing the Black Knights’ first spring scrimmage, along with meeting coaches in person, seeing the state-of-the-art football facilities, as well as embracing the culture of the Army football brotherhood. A bonus was the visitors were also able to take in a portion of the Army lacrosse game, the No. 1 team in the nation took down Lehigh.

The following are just a few of the post-visit articles and updates from the prospects on hand, and others are forthcoming.

We had an opportunity to hear from several of the visitors including Rivals 3-Star Center Anderson Kopp, who prior to his departure left us with this comment surrounding his visit.

“I had a great visit, however, I am leaving soon to go back to AZ,” shared Kopp.

By the way, can you name the last Rivals 3-Star center, who eventually committed to the Black Knights and who also came from the state of Arizona?