GoBlackKnights.com

The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced the 15 semifinalists for the 2018 Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's top assistant coach, on Tuesday and Army West Point defensive coordinator Jay Bateman was among those selected.

Nominees were selected from around 1,500 assistant coaches representing the 130 Division I programs across the nation and 15 moved on from the original 53 assistants nominated.

Per the award’s site, “The Broyles Award selection process includes nominations from head coaches, the hall-of-fame selection committee and the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA)."

The committee will select finalists from the initial group, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 4.

Through 11 games this season, the Army Black Knights are 11th in the nation in total defense, where they allowing a mere 3.314 yards per play and 301.3 yards per game.

Needless to say, Bateman’s defensive philosophy and style are part of Army’s emergence into the Top 25 (23rd) rankings in College Football this week. Under Bateman, the Army defense wants to be as multiple as they can and dictate to opposing the team's offense. And in terms of attitude ... it's to solve their problems with aggression.

Among the other 14 semifinalists, Notre Dame has faced one this season: Oklahoma Sooners’ offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.