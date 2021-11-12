Army Black Knights Face No. 9 Duke Blue Devils Friday Night

The Army Black Knights continue their season-opening week’s slate of games with a meeting versus the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils on Friday, November 12 at 7 p.m. as part of the Duke Veterans Day Weekend Showcase Presented by Ameritas.

• Duke is coached by Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, who is a 1969 West Point graduate. He played in two NITs (1968 and 1969) including captaining the 1969 team. He served as Army West Point head coach from 1975-80 posting a 73-59 record including an appearance in the 1978 NIT.

• Army and Duke will meet for the 15th time dating back to the 1930s and for the second time in the last four seasons. Duke has won the last seven meetings.

• Last season, the Black Knights went 7-7 in league play and advanced to the Patriot League Semifinals for the first time since 2016. The program’s 25 conference wins in the last three seasons are tied for the most in program history in a three-season span.

• Army returns 11 letter winners, including three starters, from last season’s team that participated in the Collegiate Basketball Tournament (CBI).

• The Black Knights tipped off their 120th season with an 83-52 victory over SUNY New Paltz on Tuesday night at Christl Arena.

• Charlie Peterson led all scorers with a career-high 17 points while going 6-for-6 from the field in the season-opening win over New Paltz. He also tied a career-high in rebounds with a team-high eight.

• Senior Josh Caldwell, who averaged a team-leading 12.6 points per game last season, was named the 2020-21 Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year.

• Jalen Rucker, who started in 21 out of 22 games, was tabbed to the 2020-21 Patriot League All-Rookie Team while averaging 9.6 points per game.

• Josh Caldwell was one of nine players who was named its conference defensive player of the year last season to also lead his team in scoring. He is only one of two (KC Ndefo – Saint Peter’s) to return to his team this season.

• This will be Army’s first meeting against a ranked opponent since opening the 2019-20 season at No. 10 Villanova.





On The Court

No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-0, 0-0 ACC)

• Duke opened the season with a 79-71 win over No. 10 Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.

• The Blue Devils were tabbed as the preseason favorite in the ACC.

• Freshman Paola Banchero was named the ACC’s Preseason Player and Freshman of the Year. Wendell Moore Jr. joined Banchero on the preseason first team and Mark Williams was named to the second team.

• Duke is ranked in the top-10 in the Associated Press preseason poll in 26 consecutive seasons which is the longest active streak in the nation.





Against The Blue Devils (Duke Leads 11-3)

• The series between Army and Duke dates back to the 1930s.

• Army’s three all-time wins came in the 1930s as Duke has won the last seven encounters.

• Three Cadets – Josh Caldwell, Aaron Duhart, and Ben Kinker – have experienced playing against Duke when the teams met on November 11, 2018. Josh Caldwell, who started, grabbed nine rebounds to share team-high honors. Ben Kinker went 3-for-4, including two 3-pointers, for eight points.





Last Meeting - November 11, 2018

No. 4 Duke 94, Army 72





DURHAM, N.C. – The Army West Point men’s basketball team went into Cameron Indoor Stadium on Sunday afternoon and ultimately fell to a nationally-ranked Duke squad, 94-72.