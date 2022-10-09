Black Knights WR Isaiah on the go (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

This will be a very abbreviated version of the post-game articles we usually post. Few fans gave Army West Point much chance of upsetting the Demon Deacons; so the final outcome came as no surprise to anyone.

First Quarter: Wake Forest 14 - Army 0

The Black Knights took the opening kickoff and launched an impressive opening drive that reached the Wake Forest 9-yard line when the first of many disasters struck. Fullback Jakobi Buchanan (aka Mr. Reliable) had the ball ripped from his grip as he hit the ground and it was ruled a fumble by the officials on the field. There was some question as to whether Buchanan was already down, but the review let the ruling the field stand, and Army lost an opportunity to take an early lead in the game. Wake Forest took possession on their own 9 and showed why they are a Top 25 team as they marched 91 yards in 9 plays to take an early 7-0 lead. The second disaster of the game came on the following kickoff when Brahaem Murphy signaled for a fair catch but let it fall dead on the two-yard line. The rules say you must actually catch a fair catch for it to come out to the 20; so Army started their second possession on their own 2. They manage to pick up 15 yards before they were forced to punt it away, and WF got the ball back on their own 44. Five plays later, the Demon Deacons scored again to take a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter

Second Quarter: Wake Forest Adds 7 for a 21-0 Lead

On their third possession of the game, Army started out well again, making 3 first downs to the Wake Forest 38, but Coach Monken sent in two pass plays on the next three downs, and both fell incomplete. and on 4th and 6, quarterback Cade Ballard pitched it to Tyrell Robinson who was dropped for a 1-yard loss and Wake Forest took over on downs. The Black Knights stopped the Demon Deacons on downs at their own 49 but an incomplete pass was followed by a 1-yard gain and a false start to bring up a 3rd and 14 situation for Army. Ballard carried for 4, and Army was forced to punt again. Wake Forest took over on their own 18 and drove the ball 82 yards in 12 plays to go up 21-0 with 2:37 left in the half. Army started on their own 25 and drove the ball down to the WF 20, but with time running out, Ballard was flushed from the pocket and threw an interception to end the half.

Later in the game, slotback Tyrell Robinson was helped off the field (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Third Quarter - Wake Forest Scores 2 Touchdowns and FG to take a Commanding 38-0 lead

The Deacons took the opening kickoff of the second half and made 3 quick first downs to the Army 34. The Black Knights held WF to 8 yards on the next two plays, but Hartman connected with Perry in the end zone for WF’s 4th touchdown to extend their lead to 28-0. Army started off well again, reaching the WF 22 but Braheam Murphy was caught for a 5-yard loss on a reverse bringing up a 2d and 15. Ay Juan Marshall got 7 back but Tyhier Tyler was dropped for a 7-yard loss and Monken sent Quinn Maretski out to attempt a 42-yard field goal. The kick was wide right. and WF got the ball back on the Army 25. The Deacons picked up 3 quick first downs to the Army 4 and ran it in from there to extend their lead to 35-0 Murphy returned the following kickoff to the Army 20 and the Black Knights went three and out forcing another punt to the WF 36. The Deacons marched to the Army 20, but the defense stiffened and WF had to settle for a 38-yard field goal to cap off the scoring in the quarter at 38-0.

Fourth Quarter - Army scores twice and holds Wake Forest to 7

Jemel Jones came into the game at quarterback at the end of the third quarter and led the Black Knights on their first touchdown drive of the game, capped off by a 20-yard pass from Jones to wide receiver Isaiah Alston.

Alston's TD reception was one of the few highlights for Army on Saturday (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

The Army defense held Wake Forest to a three-and-out on the next possession and got the ball back on their own 42. Jones engineered 1 first down to the Wake Forest 48, but a 6-yard sack was followed by two incomplete passes and another 5-yard sack to bring Army back to within 4 yards of where the drive started and Wake Forest took over on downs. Starting on their own 41, the Deacons scored in 8 plays to make it 45-7. Jones found Alston open for a 67-yard reception to the WF 17, but the offense bogged down on two incomplete passes and a 1-yard run; so Maretski was sent in to kick a 33 yard field goal to end the scoring in the game.

Quick Stats

Demon. Deacons' RB Justice Ellison (96 yards on 11 carries) going up against Black Knights safety Marquel Broughton (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

• Considering the disparity in the final score, Army came reasonably close to matching WF in total yardage with 407 yards to Wake Forest's 488. • Army netted 225 yards rushing to WF’s 221 • Army quarterbacks completed 10 of 21 pass attempts for 182 while the two Deacon quarterbacks completed 15 of their 22 attempts for 267 yards • Army lost the all-important turnover battle 2-0

Post-Game Interviews

