GoBlackKnights - Black Knights' ground attack downs Abilene Christian, 55-23

After suffering a setback in Cincinnati last Saturday to the Bearcats, the Army Black Knights returned to the friendly confines of Michie Stadium to host the Wildcats of Abilene Christian University in their first of three FCS games this season. Army jumped out to an early 23 point lead before the Wildcats offense came alive, but they never caught up as Army outscored ACU in each of the four quarters. Here’s how it unfolded:

First Quarter - Army scores on the first possession for a 7-0 lead

Army won the toss and deferred to the second half. The game started off on a sour note, as the Army kickoff went out of bounds, giving ACU the ball on their own 35. The Wildcats picked up a first down to the 48, but the Black Knight defense held them to 5 yards on the next 3 downs. The Wildcats went for the conversion on 4th down, but freshman linebacker Keeron Henderson sacked quarterback Payton Mansell for an 8-yard loss to turn it over to Army on downs at the ACU 45. Starting quarterback Christian Anderson came on the field to lead a classic Army drive as 4 different fullbacks carried the ball on a 45-yard march to the end zone, capped by a 3-yard plunge by starting fullback and captain Sandon McCoy to give Army the early lead at 7-0.

Starting fullback Sandon McCoy in action (Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports)

ACU’s second possession started out similar to their first, with Mansell completing short passes to pick up a couple of first downs to midfield. The Army defense held them on the next three downs, and ACU attempted their second 4th down conversion, and this time they succeeded in moving the chains. Three plays later, the Wildcats were faced with another 4th down and went for their third 4th down conversion attempt of the game. Mansell’s pass was incomplete, and the Wildcat receiver protested a bit too strenuously, drawing a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. That penalty started Army’s third possession at midfield. Sandon McCoy gained 8 yards, and an offside penalty on ACU on the next play moved the ball to the ACU 37. Slotback Tyrell Robinson gained 8 yards on the outside, and face mask call on ACU added another 15 yards to give Army a first down on the ACU 14, but then Army picked up two straight penalties, a false start and a chop block to set them back 20 yards to a first down and 30 on the ACU 34. The Black Knights gained back 8 yards in 3 plays to bring up a 4th down and 22 on the ACU 26 and were setting up for a field goal when time ran out in the quarter.

Second Quarter - Two TDs and a FG extend Army’s lead to 23-3

Landon Salyers started the quarter off with a 44-yard field goal to extend the Army lead to 10-0. Following the kickoff, the Black Knight defense held ACU to a negative 12 yards in 3 plays, forcing a punt from deep in Wildcat territory. The punter got off a bad kick which went out of bounds just three yards past the line of scrimmage, to give Army great field position at the ACU 16 to start their third possession. Robinson ran outside to the 10, and a face mask penalty on ACU tacked on 5 yards for an Army first and goal at the 5. Quarterback Jemel Jones ran it in from there to boost Army’s lead to 16-0 as the PAT attempt failed. Monken opted for an on-side kickoff, and Fabrice Voyne recovered the ball to give Army the ball in good field position on the Army 42 to start their 4th possession. McCoy carried for 3 yards to the 45, and then Jones broke loose for a 41 yard gain to the ACU 10. Two plays later, fullback Jakobi Buchanan carried it in from 3 yards out to extend Army’s lead to 23-0. ACU started their next possession on their own 24. A 12-yard pass gave them a first down at the 36, and then LJ McConnell found a big hole on the left side and appeared headed to the end zone before cornerback Julian McDuffie caught him from behind to save the touchdown. The defense held for the next three downs, and ACU had to settle for a field goal to close the lead to 23-3.

Army's defense was solid once again, with plays like this from LB Arik Smith (53) (Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports)

The next Army possession was their first failure of the afternoon. A three-yard run by fullback Anthony Adkins was followed by a 1-yard loss on the quarterback counter, and then a false start penalty brought up a third and 23. Jemel Jone’s long pass attempt was overthrown, and Zack Harding came in to kick a 43-yard punt to the ACU 32. ACU gained 8 yards in 3 plays and then lined up for another fourth-down conversion attempt, but when a false start call set them back 5 yards, they decided to punt it away to the Army 20. Army gained just 6 net yards in 3 plays and was forced to kick it away again. Harding punted it out of bounds on the ACU 11 with 1:39 left on the clock. ACU went nowhere in 3 downs and punted it back to Army on the 45 with 50 seconds left in the half. Jones got the ball into ACU territory but failed to convert a fourth-down attempt and ACU let the clock run out to end the half.



Scoring Summary Qtr Time Summary ACU Army 1st 08:20 ARMY - McCoy, Sandon 1 yd run (Salyers, Landon kick), 10 plays, 45 yards, TOP 5:19 0 7 2nd 14:55 ARMY - Salyers, Landon 43 yd field goal 6 plays, 39 yards, TOP 3:37 0 10 2nd 12:37 ARMY - Jones, Jemel 3 yd run (Salyers, Landon kick failed), 2 plays, 16 yards, TOP 0:16 0 16 2nd 10:15 ARMY - Buchanan, J. 3 yd run (Salyers, Landon kick), 5 plays, 58 yards, TOP 2:18 0 23 2nd 07:59 ACU - B. Zepeda 31 yd field goal 6 plays, 62 yards, TOP 2:08 3 23 3rd 13:27 ARMY - Roberts, M. 33 yd pass from Jones, Jemel (Hobbs, Artice rush) 3 plays, 75 yards, TOP 1:33 3 31 3rd 04:18 ACU - K. Clark 2 yd pass from P. Mansell (B. Zepeda kick) 9 plays, 61 yards, TOP 4:04 10 31 3rd 02:56 ARMY - Jones, Jemel 49 yd run (Salyers, Landon kick), 3 plays, 68 yards, TOP 1:15 10 38 4th 11:12 ARMY - Maretzki, Quinn 40 yd field goal 11 plays, 55 yards, TOP 4:25 10 41 4th 08:29 ACU - K. Clark 45 yd pass from P. Mansell (B. Zepeda kick) 5 plays, 80 yards, TOP 2:35 17 41 4th 04:29 ARMY - Adkins, Anthony 3 yd run (Maretzki, Quinn kick), 8 plays, 76 yards, TOP 3:58 17 48 4th 03:01 ACU - B. Hohenstein 61 yd pass from P. Mansell (B. Zepeda kick failed) 3 plays, 74 yards, TOP 1:23 23 48 4th 00:37 ARMY - Adkins, Anthony 28 yd run (Maretzki, Quinn kick), 5 plays, 46 yards, TOP 2:24 23 55 Final 23 55

Third Quarter - Army extends lead to 38 -10

Freshman slotback Tyrell Robinson (21) shows off his breakaway speed (Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports)

Tyrell Robinson started the first possession of the second half with a 35 yard run to the ACU 40. Jones followed it with an 8 yard gain to the ACU 32, and then Jemel found wide receiver Michael Roberts wide open for a 32-yard touchdown reception. Monken chose to go for the two-point conversion, and Artice Hobbs carried it in from outside to increase the lead to 31-3. The Wildcats picked up a couple of first downs to reach the Army 45, but the defense held them on the next 3 plays and ACU punted to the Army 9. Army gained just 6 yards on three running plays, and Harding came in to punt it to the ACU 39. Mansell led the Wildcats on their best drive of the day, a 9 play, 61 yard march to close the gap to 31-10. On the next possession, Jones carried the ball three straight times for gains of 2, 17, and 49 yards for a quick touchdown to restore the lead to 28 points. ACU picked up 1 first down before having to punt it away to the Army 27. The Black Knights ran two plays before time ran out in the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter - Army outscores ACU 17-13 in a high scoring finale for the win

Jones marched the team to the ACU 23, where the Wildcats forced them into a 4th down situation and Monken sent in freshman Quinn Maretski to kick a field goal to extend the lead to 41-10. ACU roared back with a 5-play, 80-yard drive highlighted by a 45-yard touchdown pass to close the gap to 41-17. Army answered with a 76 yard, 8 play drive to regain their 21 point lead at 48-17. ACU responded with another long touchdown pass of 61 yards to close the lead to 48-23. ACU attempted an on-side kick that went out of bounds, giving Army the ball on the ACU 46, and the Black Knights took advantage with a 5-play drive capped off by a 28 yard run by Anthony Adkins for the final score of the game.

Quick Statistics