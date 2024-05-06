Black Knights Honored at White House for Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy Win
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Army West Point football team and staff visited the White House on May 6 to receive the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy from the President of the United States Joe Biden.
The Black Knights were guests of the President in the East Wing at The White House for a short ceremony on Monday afternoon.
Watch the full CIC Trophy presentation by clicking HERE on the White House's YouTube page
The President congratulated Superintendent LTG Steven Gilland, head coach Jeff Monken and Director of Athletics Mike Buddie for the championship. He also talked about multiple moments during the run to the CIC Title with wins over Air Force and Navy. After his speech, he alluded to seeing the team again soon as he will serve as West Point's graduation commencement speaker later this month.
When asked about the experience, Director of Athletics Mike Buddie said "It's always an honor to be invited to the White House, especially for the celebration of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. It is such a difficult trophy to earn, and these cadets will remember being here today for the rest of their lives."
Head Coach Jeff Monken and senior team captain Jimmy Ciarlo presented the President with a 3rd Infantry Division jersey with a No. 46 and "Biden" on the name patch, worn at the 2023 Army-Navy Game in honor of those who fought in the Iraq War.
Monken was able to speak on behalf of the team, praising the team's never-quit attitude and resiliency to finish the season strong as well as reassuring the President that his players would make some of the finest leaders and soldiers for our country.
"Winning the Commander in Chief's Trophy is a source of pride for our program, our storied institution, and the Long Gray Line. Our team was thrilled to formally accept college football's most coveted award from President Biden", said Monken.
The Black Knights returned to The White House for the first time since 2019 when they were honored for an 11-2 2018 campaign and CIC title. Army also won the CIC in 2020 going 9-3 but could not attend the White House in 2021 due to COVID-19.
