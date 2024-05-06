WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Army West Point football team and staff visited the White House on May 6 to receive the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy from the President of the United States Joe Biden.

The Black Knights were guests of the President in the East Wing at The White House for a short ceremony on Monday afternoon.

Watch the full CIC Trophy presentation by clicking HERE on the White House's YouTube page

The President congratulated Superintendent LTG Steven Gilland, head coach Jeff Monken and Director of Athletics Mike Buddie for the championship. He also talked about multiple moments during the run to the CIC Title with wins over Air Force and Navy. After his speech, he alluded to seeing the team again soon as he will serve as West Point's graduation commencement speaker later this month.

When asked about the experience, Director of Athletics Mike Buddie said "It's always an honor to be invited to the White House, especially for the celebration of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. It is such a difficult trophy to earn, and these cadets will remember being here today for the rest of their lives."

Head Coach Jeff Monken and senior team captain Jimmy Ciarlo presented the President with a 3rd Infantry Division jersey with a No. 46 and "Biden" on the name patch, worn at the 2023 Army-Navy Game in honor of those who fought in the Iraq War.