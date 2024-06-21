Black Knights pick up speedster Jadon “J-Rod” Rodriguez
The hits keep coming as the Army 2025 continues to grow.This time it’s on the offensive side of the ball with speedy running back Jadon “J-Rod” Rodriguez who currently suits up for Barbers Hill Hig...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news