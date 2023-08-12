There is so much to chat about when it comes to Saturday’s scrimmage, which was broken up into two phases.

The first scrimmage was the Veteran’s Scrimmage, which was followed by the Rookie Scrimmage.

However, there were some notable “freshmen” (aka rookies) who participated in the Vets portion of the scrimmage.

Two such players are quarterbacks Hezekiah Harris (aka Champ), who is a direct admit, and Larry Robinson, who joins in via the prep school. Then if you include Dewayne Coleman … there is a lot of young talent that is in competition for the starting role and/or backup role for the Black Knights.

Although Head Coach Jeff Monken is high on all of the aforementioned, there is much work to be done, as he noted in his post-scrimmage press conference.

However, time is not necessarily an ally, with the still-needed maturation of

Junior QB Bryson Daily and the disappointing news that Alex Meredith suffered a season-ending injury and hence his Army football career is over.

The one truly common denominator from today’s scrimmage is the extremely positive vibe from the players along with the coaching staff.

There is a unique connection with newly hired OC Drew Thatcher and Matt Drinkall, which many believe will be mutually beneficial for coaches, along with the offensive players.

Switching back to the vibe today … the physicality was very obvious, along with the athleticism. Coming out early, the combination of the ground and passing was apparent and sophomore wide receiver Noah Short was extremely active with two early receptions, one accounting for a touchdown. Or as one coach said to GBK following today’s session, he’s (Short) was killin it!

Although I am sure we are missing a few, here are a few other offensive notables from today's veteran scrimmage.

Connor Finucane, Shayne Buckingham, Josh Lingenfelter, David Crossan, Hayden Reed, Kanye Udoh, and Taylor Salisbury.

On defense, we were paying close attention to the cornerback positions, which also has solid talent across the board, but there was any particular player that stood out. Actually, the key corners like Jabari Moore and Cam Jones didn’t get much action, because when they were in, the offense seem to run the ball more often. Hence, they played, but didn’t get any opportunities to “make plays”.