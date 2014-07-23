When Rivals 3-star safety James Gibson out of Chantilly (VA.) Westfield High School decided it was time to let everyone know that Army would be where he will be attending college ... his commitment only solidified what has already become a very impressive 2015 recruiting class. GoBlackKnights.com breaks down his game and what his pledge means for Army's 2015 class.

GBK Scouting Report:

Gibson is projected to play safety in Army's defensive schemes and by all account is a huge pick-up by the staff and will be a very good player for the Black Knights. As we witnessed during his Black Knights' camp participation in June, the 3-star prospect is a big and fast defensive back, who is naturally talented, but also a mature and headed ball player.

As we witnessed during his Black Knights' camp participation in June, the 3-star prospect is a big and fast defensive back, who is naturally talented, but also a mature and headed ball player.

What Gibson Means To Army:

"I also feel like James could play either safety or outside linebacker," declared Gibson's head coach, Kyle Simmons of Chantilly (VA.) Westfield High School. "So, I think he has some versatility, depending on what Army wants to do with him. Also the intelligence part and that can be seen in how he handled his recruiting ... I was highly impressed with that. He was very proactive, academics were really important to him, as the Ivy league schools were atop of his list along with West Point and Duke was showing interest and he had some interest in them. But ultimately, his choice with Army was how he felt attending West Point would help him in the future, being the type of place it is." "I think he is one of those diamond in the rough prospects," Simmons added. "It will be interesting to see if some the "bigger" Division I schools will be upset with themselves depending on what James is able to do at Army. Those guys weren't willing to take a gamble on him, as such, that pays off for him and Army ... it's going to be a good fit for him." Needless to say, a player of Gibson's caliber could be viewed as one of the candidates to be heir apparent to current Black Knights' safety and captain, Geoffery Bacon.

Physical Attributes:

Already impressive physically, the 6-foot-2, 200 pound safety has plenty of room to get bigger, faster and stronger. "James has got good range and he can cover a lot of space quickly," declared Simmons. "He's long, with big hands and he's a very intelligent player. He's played more snaps on defense in the last three years than any other player on our roster. Hence, he has a lot of experience. He's playing a position for us where he is directing a lot of traffic, putting us in the right coverages."



