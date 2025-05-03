Breaking News: CB Jaydan Mayes withdraws from the Transfer Portal

Last week one of the GBK headlines read, ‘Army CB Jaydan Mayes adds his name to the Transfer Portal’.

Last fast forward to this weekend and GoBlackKnights.com has learned that Mayes has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal.

Yes, we can say that the talented sophomore cornerback has decided to remain at West Point and of course, a member of the Army Black Knights team.

Despite losing OLB Elo Modozie to the Georgia Bulldogs via the portal, along with cornerback Donavon Platt, who is still in the portal … there is some level of excitement to having Mayes back with the Black & Gold