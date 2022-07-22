Broughton Nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
WEST POINT, N.Y. - Senior S Marquel Broughton has been nominated for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®. The nominees are 114 student-athletes across college football that demonstrate exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field.
Broughton, a two-time captain entering his final season at West Point, had a career-high 80 total tackles and three tackles for loss last season. Broughton was named to the 2021 Phil Steele All-Independent First Team and the 2021 Pro Football Network All-Independent Second Team. He was selected to the 2022 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent First Team. Over his career at West Point he has appeared in 34 games in his three seasons and has a totaled 156 tackles and has a pair of interceptions in his last two years.
He has led several community service projects such as Groceries on Us at dReam Center Church in 2020, reading to Highland Falls (NY) Middle School children, volunteering at the Special Olympics, and engaging with Army veterans at the Sunrise Senior Living Center in Dix Hills, N.Y.
At the Academy, Marquel served as Platoon Sergeant for the 2022 spring semester where he was in control of a platoon and handled accountability, standards, and well-being of 28 cadets. This summer, Marquel is the Regimental Commander for the entire Garrison where he will be the linking factor for all summer details.
Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 114 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining strong academic standing.
This year's pool of candidates are scholars, leaders and community champions. They have volunteered to build homes, mentor underserved kids and feed the hungry, as well as advocate against domestic violence and civil injustice.
After the final team which consists of 22 players are selected by a panel in September, fans have the opportunity vote for this year's Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain through an official page on ESPN.com. Fans can join the conversation on social media with #GoodWorksTeam throughout the season as well.The Black Knights open the season at Coastal Carolina on September 3 before opening their six-game Michie Stadium against UTSA on September 10.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**