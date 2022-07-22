Broughton Nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

WEST POINT, N.Y. - Senior S Marquel Broughton has been nominated for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®. The nominees are 114 student-athletes across college football that demonstrate exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field.

Broughton, a two-time captain entering his final season at West Point, had a career-high 80 total tackles and three tackles for loss last season. Broughton was named to the 2021 Phil Steele All-Independent First Team and the 2021 Pro Football Network All-Independent Second Team. He was selected to the 2022 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent First Team. Over his career at West Point he has appeared in 34 games in his three seasons and has a totaled 156 tackles and has a pair of interceptions in his last two years.

He has led several community service projects such as Groceries on Us at dReam Center Church in 2020, reading to Highland Falls (NY) Middle School children, volunteering at the Special Olympics, and engaging with Army veterans at the Sunrise Senior Living Center in Dix Hills, N.Y.

At the Academy, Marquel served as Platoon Sergeant for the 2022 spring semester where he was in control of a platoon and handled accountability, standards, and well-being of 28 cadets. This summer, Marquel is the Regimental Commander for the entire Garrison where he will be the linking factor for all summer details.



