Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-07 06:01:28 -0500') }} football Edit

California RB pulls down offer from the Army Black Knights

Rwxe5pezba8aepkfwtpd
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
F6tgmutvunvuwax6wfna
Breakaway RB Johnny Williams now holds an offer from Army West Point

Johnny Williams is a elusive and speedy breakaway runner, who picked up his first Division I offer this past week, from the Army Black Knights.“Yes that was my first offer,” Williams explained to G...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}