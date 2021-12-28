California Tight-End Prospect looking forward to his Army West Point OV
It was back on May 12, 2021, that tight-end prospect Tywon Mitchell picked up the offer from the Army Black Knights.According to the 6-foot-3, 225 pounder out of Western High School, Anaheim, Calif...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news